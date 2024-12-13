In February a major healthcare hack exposed the personal and medical data of over 100 million individuals and sent shockwaves through the industry. UnitedHealthcare, as one of the largest players, was at the center of this crisis. The timing of the hack—just as the DOJ intensified its antitrust scrutiny of UnitedHealthcare—raises the possibility of a coordinated campaign targeting the healthcare system’s perceived inefficiencies and corporate greed.

If sensitive internal communications or financial data related to Brian Thompson or his company were among the stolen files, the hack could have intensified existing tensions, making Thompson a high-value target.

The DOJ investigation into UnitedHealthcare’s alleged antitrust violations and insider trading already placed significant pressure on Thompson and his company. The lawsuit alleging insider trading against Thompson, particularly regarding his $15.1 million stock sale, added fuel to a growing fire of public and regulatory scrutiny. This investigation posed existential risks not just to Thompson personally but to the corporation’s broader operations.

Thompson’s murder could be interpreted as an effort to disrupt the investigation or eliminate a key figure who might have possessed damaging information. If powerful stakeholders—either within UnitedHealthcare or in adjacent industries—feared the fallout from Thompson’s potential testimony or cooperation with authorities, eliminating him could serve as a preemptive strike to protect their interests.

The manifesto found with Luigi Mangione, Thompson’s alleged assassin, adds an ideological dimension to this theory. As the story goes, Mangione reportedly criticized the healthcare system’s failures, and his personal struggles with health issues might have driven him to retaliate violently. If the hack and the murder were ideologically motivated, they could represent parallel and or coordinated actions to either expose systemic corruption or it could be to cover it up.

Yes the murder of Thompson could be the result of a troubled lone wolf assassin who comes from a wealthy family, went to an Ivy League school and had a back injury that drove him to murder a man. A similar profile we have been told about every other high profile assassination in recent memory.

Having one person responsible certainly makes it easier to close the case and move on doesn’t it? Every single time.

However ignoring the hack and the ongoing DOJ investigation that just so happened to have the victim that was assassinated in broad daylight at the center of it, is the height of willful ignorance in my opinion.

It is truly amazing how quickly the public, despite being historically lied to incessantly, will blindly accept everything said from the same sources that have been the perpetrator of those lies. We have learned exactly nothing from the past and that permits the corruption to continue unabated.

Anyone who questions the official narrative is immediately dismissed as a “conspiracy theorist” despite those so called “conspiracy theorists” being vindicated over and over again. It is an accusatory trope that is leveled by officials and in the media and dutifully repeated by the masses.

I posted a photo, half in jest, along with 5 words, “They think you are stupid” that questions the images provided by the authorities of the alleged assassin and it went mega viral. Obviously I could not have known that it would spread like wildfire and as a result I have received several ominous anonymous threats. It has 29 million views right now.

The X post:

https://x.com/joshwalkos/status/1866626096395063750?s=46

It clearly hit a nerve on multiple levels and tapped into something bubbling underneath the surface of our society. Many people are questioning the narrative and should continue to do so because I believe this story is much bigger than is being reported.

UPDATE

I did some more digging and it seems that none other than Nancy Pelosi could be involved in all of this.

Nancy Pelosi’s purchase of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) call options in February 2024.

On February 12, 2024, she purchased 50 call options with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of January 17, 2025. The transaction was valued between $500,001 and $1,000,000.

On February 21, 2024, she purchased an additional 20 call options under the same terms, valued between $100,001 and $250,000.

The second purchase occurred the day after Palo Alto Networks reported earnings on February 20, which caused its stock to drop nearly 20% in after-hours trading due to lowered revenue guidance. Pelosi’s purchase on February 21 capitalized on this dip, as shares traded between $260.09 and $275.98 that day.

Notably, February 21 was also the date when Change Healthcare—a subsidiary of UnitedHealth—discovered a massive ransomware attack affecting over 100 million Americans. Who did Change Healthcare hire to assist in responding to the cyberattack

Palo Alto Networks.

Lo and behold the contract announcement with Palo Alto Networks had a positive impact on its stock price. It increased from approximately $250 to $300 between February and mid-April 2024.

Such perfect timing!

The stock sits at $400 today.

Rumor has it that Brian Thompson the slain United Health CEO who was being investigated by the DOJ for insider trading of his own was set to testify and may have had some information about the Pelosi’s perfect timing.

But you should probably ignore all of this and write it off as happenstance because there is no way any of these events are connected and conspiracies don’t exist.

Sources:

https://techcrunch.com/2024/10/24/unitedhealth-change-healthcare-hacked-millions-health-records-ransomware/

https://publiclawlibrary.org/inside-trading-and-legal-battles-top-unitedhealth-executives-face-allegations-amid-doj-investigations/

https://nypost.com/2024/12/04/us-news/slain-unitedhealth-ceo-brian-thompson-was-facing-doj-probe-for-insider-trading-report/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://apnews.com/article/unitedhealth-amedisys-merger-doj-lawsuit-b5789346dde22d6aec22a6d964d83b5b

https://disclosures-clerk.house.gov/public_disc/ptr-pdfs/2024/20024542.pdf?utm_source=perplexity

