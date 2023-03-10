Given that we are more than 2 years post vaccine roll out you would think there would be a more robust literature in this regard but unfortunately at this point, that is not the case. As they say, you cannot find what you are not looking for. Thankfully there are some responsible researchers who realized the utmost importance of conducting autopsies on the deceased to see if the “vaccines” could be the cause.

I realize that I am only presenting a small sample size here but the findings are illuminating and our public health officials should have made autopsies a top priority if they are really concerned with public health. All deaths post injection cannot by attributed to it but even if 1% can be, that should enough to stop the program in my opinion.

Study 1: “Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in 2 Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose”

From the “Archives of Pathology & Laboratory

Medicine”

February 14, 2022

https://meridian.allenpress.com/aplm/article/146/8/925/477788/Autopsy-Histopathologic-Cardiac-Findings-in-2

This was a study that looked at 2 teenage boys who died shortly after the second dose of the Pfizer injection. They present microscopic myocardial findings they are not seen in typical cases of myocarditis. Due to the uncommon nature of the Myocarditis found they suggest that a vaccine induced cytokine storm may have incited a “excessive inflammatory response, as there is also a feedback loop between catecholamines and cytokines.”

For clarity, Cytokines are a broad category of small proteins that are important for cell signaling, they are peptides that cannot cross the lipid belayer of the cell and are important in their effect on cellular communications. “Cyto” meaning cell and “kinos” meaning movement.

A catecholamine is a monoamine neurotransmitter that the brain, nerve tissues and adrenal glands produce. They are released by the body when there is emotional or physical stress. You may have heard of the “fight or flight” response, well catecholamines are responsible for this. Dopamine, adrenaline & noradrenaline are catecholamines.

It is thought that catecholamines in a “hypercatecholominergic” (excessively dopaminergic) state are what triggers vaccine induced Myocarditis. If you’d like to explore this hypothesis here is a paper explains this potential pathway.

https://www.cureus.com/articles/110419-catecholamines-are-the-key-trigger-of-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-induced-myocarditis-a-compelling-hypothesis-supported-by-epidemiological-anatomopathological-molecular-and-physiological-findings

“The myocardial injury seen in these postvaccine hearts has a similar histologic appearance to catecholamine-mediated stress cardiomyopathy and severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, including myocarditis, which is associated with cytokine release syndrome.”

Case B also show significant damage to the mycocytes (cardiac muscle cells).

Prior to “vaccination” both teenage boys had no obvious cardiac symptoms.

From the paper: “This postvaccine reaction may represent an overly exuberant immune response, with the myocardial injury mediated by similar immune mechanisms to those described with SARS-CoV-2 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome cytokine storms.”

“The key point is that since these boys died suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep without resuscitation, if the arrhythmia had been due to the myocardial scar (boy A) or cardiomegaly (boy B), then the fulminant, global myocardial injury would not be an expected finding.“

“These 2 clinical histories support the etiology of the acute myocardial injury as a primary factor, not a secondary agonal or postresuscitative artifact.”

I’ll let you be the judge as to whether these deaths were induced by the “vaccines”.

Study 2: “Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination”

From “Clinical Research in Cardiology”

November 22, 2022

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-022-02129-5

This study out of Germany describes the autopsy findings of 5 people who died unexpectedly within the first week after “vaccination”. They found that in 4 people, acute Myocarditis was found without finding any other significant diseases that may have caused the death.

There were 3 women and 2 men, median age of at death was 58 with a range of 46-75 years. Four individuals died after their first injection and the remaining case after their second. The mean for death after injection was 2.5 days, median 2 days.

None of the deceased were found to have had SARS-Cov-2 infection prior to injection.

All cases showed inflammatory infiltration of the myocardium (muscular tissue of the heart).

“A-Inflammatory focus in the left ventricular wall of case 2. B-The infiltrate is predominantly composed of CD68-positive macrophages and C-CD3-positive T-lymphocytes with (D)-co-expression of CD4”

“A-The jab site in the deltoid muscle reveals focal inflammation. The composition is similar to the phenotype of the myocardial infiltrates showing predominantly, B-CD3 and C-CD4-coexpressing lymphocytes and D-interspersed CD68-positive macrophages”

“All cases lacked significant coronary heart disease, acute or chronic manifestations of ischaemic heart disease, manifestations of cardiomyopathy or other signs of a pre-existing, clinically relevant heart disease. In three cases, the overall autopsy findings, in particular presence of (epi-)myocarditis in combination with the absence of other plausible causes of death (especially pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction, severe brain infarction or bleeding, other cardiac disease), together with the close temporal association with the vaccination event lead to the conclusion that vaccination was the likely cause of (epi-)myocarditis and that this cardiac affection was the cause of sudden death.”

The other two cases were found to be “possible” due to the detection of herpes virus 6 although it was low in viral copy numbers. The other did not have any other inflammatory infiltration or an obvious association between the infiltrates and endothelial cells (CD31, D2-40).

Here is one statement that jumped out to me which suggests the novel nature of this myocardial inflammation caused by the injections:

“During the last 20 years of autopsy service at Heidelberg University Hospital we did not observe comparable myocardial inflammatory infiltration. This was validated by histological re-evaluation of age-and sex-matched cohorts from three independent periods, which did not reveal a single case showing a comparable cardiac pathology.”

These cases were all classified as definitive Myocarditis based on “The Dallas Criteria” which were proposed in 1986 to provide a histopathological categorization by which a diagnosis of Myocarditis can be established. They all showed a consistent phenotype.

I’ll also note that the association of Myocarditis and many more adverse side effects like vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VTT), if looked at with consideration of all the cases we are seeing worldwide and the studies confirming these SAE’s, including the manufacturers own; meet the Bradford Hill Criteria, a group of nine principles used in Epidemiology to establish a causal relationship. Here are the 9 principles, you decide if any of them have been met given the abundance of evidence we now have.

9 Principles of the Bradford Hill Criteria

Strength or the Effect size. I just wrote about the recent study that found major SAE’s in a population of over 30 Million elderly people, the largest study of its kind. Consistency or Reproducibility - Have we not found consistent pathologies in the SAE’s worldwide Specifically - How specific is the association? Temporality - How much time between injection and event Biological gradients - The dose response relationship Plausibility - how plausible is the mechanism between cause and effect? Coherence - Does coherence between epidemiological findings and laboratory findings likely increase the outcome? Experimental Evidence Analogy - Similarities between the observed association and any other associations observed.

The autopsies I’ve referenced align with many other studies that have found strong evidence linking Myocarditis to the injections, several of which are included in the citations of these studies if you’d like to read further. Furthermore, if we look at the abundance of evidence via verifiable studies that have been conducted I believe it is becoming increasingly clear that the sudden deaths in the young and old worldwide all have one common variable.

Is it possible that some of them are not linked to the injection? Of course, but prior to 2021 have you ever heard of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome?

The sudden deaths in athletes alone should be setting off alarms bells. Form 1970-2020, 1312 athletes suffered sudden cardiac arrest and died. From 2021-2022, 1598 athletes suffered sudden cardiac arrest and died. There are compilation videos online where you can watch it happen.

The worldwide excess death data coming in further bolsters the idea that the injections are to blame. Are we ever going to get our public health apparatus to admit this? I highly doubt it, there is too much invested in these injections both monetarily, emotionally and cognitively by proponents. Until we halt this program and conduct a sober investigation I’m afraid to say we are going to see more and more needless death and disability worldwide.

If you would like to explore the excess death data this is a great resource.

http://www.phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects.htm#Nav_ExcessDeaths