If you’re like me, you’ve probably felt that sinking feeling that something is deeply wrong with America. Throughout our history, we have endured many wars, natural disasters, revolutions, and heartbreak; these events litter both our past and present.

As I sit here today, I must admit that my heart breaks for this country. I’m not a particularly patriotic person in the traditional sense, but I understand what we have meant to the rest of the world since our inception.

The principles and values immortalized in our Constitution are special—so special that people from all over the world still want to live here, seize their right to live as they wish, and pursue their happiness.

My heart breaks because right before my eyes, I see these principles, held so dearly by the world, being extinguished. It’s not as if this just began; I’ve recognized this long ago, but these last few years have felt like accelerant has been thrown on a smoldering fire. We are witnessing a total collapse in confidence and belief that America is the land of the free, where anyone can succeed through hard work and dedication grounded in love for our families, friends, and shared values embedded in the Constitution.

Whether you are liberal or conservative, gay or straight, Black or white, I know you feel it just like I do. There is a rot in our system that is laying waste to everything we hold dear, and if we do not set aside our petty differences—willfully exploited by our press and political class—I fear we are heading for a modern disaster like none we have ever witnessed before.

This isn’t just happening in America; it’s a worldwide phenomenon where freedom is in retreat, replaced by coordinated tyranny. How much trauma can we take? As I said, the history of America—especially from the 20th century to the present—is littered with one traumatic event after another. Honestly, I am amazed at our resilience in the face of tragedy and constant assaults on our way of life. Nations have fallen for far less, and yet we continue on, dragging ourselves to our feet after being knocked down again and again. Yet, I cannot shake the feeling that these last few years are different.

It seems as if the psyche of this country is being deliberately assaulted by forces that pine for our demise. These forces are both within our midst and outside our borders; they care not for humanity, if only to bring us to our knees. So much has happened in the last decade that we cannot take stock of the situation we find ourselves in because the onslaught has been incremental—deliberately so—and continuous.

My mind goes to a quote by Martin Niemöller, a prominent German Lutheran pastor who initially supported Hitler but later became an outspoken critic of the Nazi regime. His words powerfully capture how tyranny gradually expanded its reach in Nazi Germany:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

This quote illustrates how the Nazis systematically targeted different groups in society, gradually eroding civil liberties and human rights. It serves as a stark warning about the dangers of remaining silent in the face of injustice and oppression, even when it doesn’t directly affect you.

If you consider yourself a ‘liberal’ and are reading this, I can feel your eye rolls and hear the disdain murmuring under your breath: “He is so hyperbolic, comparing today to Nazism; it’s nothing like that.” If that is what you are thinking, then why is the entire liberal establishment and its followers incessantly comparing Donald Trump to Hitler? If you deny this is happening, I encourage you to search “comparing Trump to Hitler,” which returns over six million results, many from mainstream media sources. Of course, this is an absolutely absurd comparison, but it has been internalized by the left wing so thoroughly that otherwise decent and intelligent people are willing to dispense with those cherished principles enshrined in the Constitution because they have been led to believe—or should I say, wanted to believe—this is the case.

I would like to make clear, because I know that if you’ve made it this far and consider yourself a Democrat, you are undoubtedly labeling me a ‘conservative,’ ‘Republican,’ or any other of the various pejoratives you like to employ when your worldview is challenged. I am not a registered voter for either party and consider myself an independent who holds left, right, and center beliefs on a variety of topics and issues. Believe it or not, that is the majority of the country. I know you are under the impression that ‘progressivism’ is what the majority believes in, but that is only because the extremists within your party have come to dominate discourse within virtually all of the media you consume, and it has been that way for decades.

Despite my making this clarification, I am confident I will be labeled something negative anyway because that is just the state of our world. Demonize others who don’t think just like you; that way it is easier to ignore their ideas and treat them like they aren’t human beings. Which is quite ironic coming from the self-professed party of diversity and inclusion that sees a racist around every corner but is first to dehumanize and label anyone and everyone that disagrees with them.

This is also the party that, despite being less than a week from the presidential election, doesn’t find it at all suspicious that Donald Trump has been indicted multiple times—and not only that, his lawyers have been indicted—all unprecedented acts. Not only that he had two attempted assassination attempts on his life. This context is being completely ignored by the media and so-called liberals, who seem to forget that as soon as Trump won the election in 2016, the entire liberal establishment conspired to frame the man as an agent of Russia and vehemently denied that his election was legitimate. The entire presidency was a nonstop parade of propaganda and outright lies that the ‘liberal’ establishment and public ate up because, to them, it didn’t matter if they were true or not—they wanted to believe it. They had to believe it because otherwise they would need to face the fact that their leadership and agenda were rejected by Americans, millions of whom voted for Barack Obama twice beforehand.

This was the real indictment: a rejection of the neoliberal and neoconservative policies that have fleeced the poor and middle class of this country for decades. At the same time, across the pond in Great Britain, a similar sentiment was taking place, and Brexit shocked the entirety of Europe’s elite and the public, who so desperately could not admit the European Union had turned into a failure. This perfect storm of populist revolt was simply too much for the men and women who have no allegiances to countries and only care about maintaining their power while furthering their agenda worldwide. The agenda is quite simple: the gradual dissolution of sovereignty and rights, both on the country scale and the individual scale. With Trump and Brexit, these traitors to the human race decided they needed to take action fast, and they were not about to let the plebs, for whom they have such abject hatred, derail all the progress they had achieved over the last half-century. Democracy be damned; the people do not know what’s good for them.

It’s quite amazing that even today in 2024, if you were to randomly stop to talk with a self-professed liberal or Democrat about Russiagate, I would wager 90% would still say Trump is a ‘Putin Puppet’ or ‘Russian Agent.’ This, despite the inarguable proof that agents of their very own party and the FBI, along with the undying support of the media, orchestrated the entire ordeal. They will argue until they are blue in the face that Mueller confirmed all of their suspicions but won’t be able to give you details; and if they do give you details, they will be details that have long since been laid to rest as factually incorrect.

Try telling a true believer that it was the Clinton campaign that paid for the Steele Dossier and worked with the FBI to disseminate the lies contained within throughout the press in order to delegitimize the Trump presidency. They will laugh in your face and call you with certainty an ‘alt-right conspiracy theorist.’ If this isn’t proof that the principles our Constitution lays out have been completely abandoned by a large portion of the American public, then you too might have abandoned them. When Russiagate didn’t work, they went to Plan B: impeachment number one. The first impeachment was for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the abuse of power being that Donald Trump solicited foreign interference by asking Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. The irony of this charge does not occur to liberals in hindsight, considering that Joe Biden’s Justice Department is doing the exact same thing they accused Trump of. Since he was eventually acquitted, they turned to Plan C: impeachment number two for ‘inciting an insurrection’ on January 6th. Read the following direct quote from Trump’s speech that day, and you tell me if you think this rises to the level of inciting an insurrection.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol Building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The fact that this is part of the record and on film for the world to see is very revealing. Despite him explicitly saying “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” they still decided to move forward and accuse him of incitement and once more attempted to impeach him. Many legitimate questions remain about January 6th, and the FBI refuses to answer them. How did the riot begin? How many agents were in the crowd, and were they participating undercover to incite the chaos? It all seems a bit too convenient, and once again the true believers gobbled it all up and regurgitate the narrative to this day.

Think about this: some of those arrested on that day have languished without charge in solitary confinement with no recourse, all but ignored by the press and so-called liberals who supposedly believe in the justice system. How can anyone justify this treatment of American citizens in their own country? If you ask most ‘liberals,’ they will shrug and tell you these people are insurrectionists and that Ashli Babbitt deserved what she got. All of this resembles something the Soviets under Stalin or the Chinese under Mao would have done—and actually did—to their perceived enemies. Under Stalin’s ‘Great Purge,’ numerous political figures, including many of his own allies, were indicted on false charges, subjected to show trials, and either executed or sent off to labor camps. In the modern world, the show trial is conducted by the media, which ignores the obvious illegality of holding someone in solitary confinement without charge for years, instead labeling these men ‘insurrectionists’ or altogether acting like it is not happening.

The Reichstag Fire in February of 1933 was blamed on a mentally ill man who was labeled a communist, giving the Nazis the pretext to start arresting their enemies and begin a wave of repression. I know, there I go again making comparisons to the Nazis. I’m sorry if that offends your delicate sensibilities, but if you cannot see any parallels, then perhaps you are part of the problem. Just because people aren’t being rounded up and put into concentration camps doesn’t make comparisons to totalitarian regimes of the past absurd.

As the establishment tried and failed once again to remove a sitting president from office, the country was actually doing pretty well—with low unemployment across the board, illegal immigration reduced significantly, and no new wars to speak of. It looked like Trump was on his way to another victory, with the public becoming more and more aware of the establishment’s attempt to undermine his presidency. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, COVID-19 happened.

If you’ve read any of my work, then you know where I stand with COVID. I have written extensively about its origins, the individuals involved, and the benefits these individuals have reaped. As someone who has researched this topic deeply, it leaves me with a sense of bewilderment, even to this day. Millions upon millions of people still live in ‘COVID land,’ the land where it magically came from a wet market, emerging naturally to upend our world, killing millions in the process. Then the fairy godmother—aka vaccines—swooped in and saved us from a permanent pandemic. Thank God for science.

It’s a completely different reality, funded and consciously constructed via mass communication cybernetics. The speed at which communication happens now enabled the narrative being spun by every media outlet and echoed by government officials worldwide, speaking a new reality into existence with breathtaking speed. All rights were dispensed with to usher in literal totalitarianism. It may not have been the brutal totalitarianism of the 20th century, but it was a decidedly modern form.

It was aimed at our hearts and minds, preying on human nature to gain compliance en masse. The most unsettling part is that it worked brilliantly and still is working. I ask you to defend against the urges inculcated into us during that time three years ago. The worst in human nature came out via exploitation by the ruling class, literally tearing families apart.

This seed of irrational fear and hatred was planted long ago, gradually being watered and cultivated through cultural psychological operations, slowly dividing us with injections of ideology. The rise of BLM and CRT divided us via racism; transgenderism’s meteoric rise, promoted and endorsed by every institution—quite similar to CRT—divided us through sexism; and now the newest ‘ism’ to exploit is antisemitism, in case you haven’t noticed.

That is not to say any of these things don’t exist and are not problems, but it is to say that they are being sociologically amplified in a conscious manner to anger and demoralize the public. As we allow ourselves to splinter from each other, along with our own internal sense of being—constantly boiling each other down to immutable characteristics or singular ideas, eliminating empathy—we lurch closer to disaster. Regardless of what happens in November, we must all realize that politicians are not the answer, we are and when you see the anger and the fear rising this year, deliberately stoked by the “ruling class”, don’t fall for it, speak the truth because that is our most powerful weapons in this war being relentlessly waged against us.

