This is Part One of an investigative series that delves into the documented history of lab leaks worldwide and the research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that I contend, led to the pandemic that has upended our world. I will also examine the words and deeds of the individuals who through nothing but hubris, greed and abuse of power placed the future of our species in peril. It is my hope that even the most ardent skeptic of the “Lab Leak” theory will come away from this series with enough evidence to allow themselves to rethink their position and find the bravery to speak out.

"To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child. For what is the worth of human life, unless it is woven into the life of our ancestors by the records of history?" - Cicero, 46BCE

It has been almost 4 years since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic and if you read The New York Times or watch cable television regularly you probably think we are no closer today to understanding the true origins of the virus than we were the day it was declared. Two sides have dug their heels in and refuse to budge. On one side we have the Chinese and United States government along with all of their satellite organizations and media mouthpieces, as well as various academic institutions, all denying that it came from a lab and insisting on the providence of the natural origin theory.

The other side is completely convinced that it was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and for good reason. Afterall researchers there were studying coronaviruses and their ability to infect humans using US taxpayer money that was granted to EcoHealth Alliance via the National Institutes of Health for years leading up to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the people of the world who question the official narrative continue to be treated like children and portrayed as wild eyed conspiracy theorists by the establishment. The only individuals who vehemently endorse the natural origin theory are those within institutions who rely on the government for funding to conduct research, publish and maintain their ivory tower lifestyles.

Of course there will always be a portion of the citizenry who will believe absolutely anything the government tells them, blindly walking off the edge of a cliff if told it's for the good of society. You know the type, the same people who would gladly accept a rushed novel technology, produced by the most corrupt industry in history, to be injected into themselves and their family. The rest of the populace remain highly skeptical of the government's story, as evidenced by a recent Economist/YouGov poll that showed 66% of the American public believe it came from a lab, a number that has consistently risen as more and more evidence points in the direction of a lab leak.

At the heart of this story is a cast of characters, placed in high positions within institutions desperately trying to obfuscate, divert and convince the world they shouldn’t believe their own lying eyes. The names are familiar by now, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Peter Daszek, Ralph Baric, Shi Zhengli aka “Batwoman” and another figure that plays an interesting role in this, the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, whose connections in the actual creation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology will be examined.

As the tide of fear recedes into the past and the realization of what was inflicted upon the world sets in, the rational among us are asking themselves, what are the odds of a lab leak actually occurring? Has it happened in the past and if so how often did it happen?

Understanding the past is always a good starting point to understanding how we arrived at the present and in that spirit I am going to review some historical examples of lab leaks to help put the current one into context. This is by no means an exhaustive list but highlights the fact that these things happen much more often than one might imagine.

The first lab leak takes us to London, England in 1973 where Ann Algeo was a Northern Irish laboratory technician who had been employed by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Diseases since the beginning of that year. She worked on fungal diseases in another part of the building but needed access to the instruments which were kept in the smallpox laboratory. While procuring her instruments she stopped to watch the egg harvesting and was infected with the disease. Unfortunately before being placed in isolation she infected two other people, both of whom died. Ann remained in isolation and eventually recovered from the infection.

Four years later in 1977 the H1N1 flu virus started circulating within Russia and ended up killing 700,000 people worldwide. Yes, H1N1 is the virus that caused a worldwide pandemic in 1918 albeit this particular one was a subtype. At the time it was thought to have had natural origins but decades later details emerged that it was a lab leak. A 2009 paper by Zimmer entitled “Historical Perspective — Emergence of Influenza A (H1N1) Viruses” details the evolution in the thinking of its origin and comes to this conclusion:

“The reemergence was probably an accidental release from a laboratory source in the setting of waning population immunity to H1 and N1 antigens.”

“Perhaps an even more serious consequence was the accidental release of human-adapted influenza A (H1N1) virus from a research study, with subsequent resurrection and global spread of this previously extinct virus, leading to what could be regarded as a “self-fulfilling prophecy” epidemic.”

This conclusion has subsequently been made by many other independant researchers although the Russians would no doubt deny it.

It’s funny how the death of 700,000 people worldwide due to a lab leak in Russia has been all but ignored in our press since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a lot of that going around lately by the powers that be. Conveniently ignoring the past in order to achieve an objective in the future. This, what I've termed “rapid onset institutional amnesia”, can be found as an example, in the way any repurposed drug that was found to be beneficial for covid, all of a sudden became dangerous and problematic. It was immediately subject to a coordinated disinformation campaign designed to convince an otherwise ignorant public of its dangers and to ensure the Emergency Use Authorization for the “vaccines” remained in tact.

I could go on and on with the ways in which ROIA was used to ram a preconceived narrative down the public's throats. What is truly amazing about this phenomenon is how people outside of the establishment who may not necessarily have a vested interest in the narrative, readily adopted and integrated this into their worldviews. It’s as if despite having access to the world's information 24/7 in their pockets, they decided to dispense with reason in favor of castigating anyone who dared say ivermectin helped with covid.

The FDA famously tweeted “You are not a horse” and the masses immediately mirrored the mantra in their private lives and on social media. This exercise in mass propaganda was and still is repeated on a daily basis in the US. Think about it, millions of people still actually believe that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are dangerous drugs that should never be used to treat covid. Today, in 2023 there are still pharmacists across the country who refuse to fill prescriptions. It is as if their collective and personal memory has been wiped and despite having the tools to know the truth, they lack the will. That is some industrial strength mass mind control but I digress, back to the lab leak history.

In 1978 a medical photographer named Janet Parker was working in a darkroom at the Birmingham Medical School and developed smallpox and died. The darkroom she used was located directly above a lab that studied Smallpox. She also infected her mother who luckily survived the incident after a period of serious illness. As an aside to this story Dr. Henry Bedson who was responsible for the the lab later committed suicide due to the guilt surrounding the leak. The story was big news at the time and made the cover of the Birmingham Evening Mail.

Here is the story on the cover of the Evening Mail.

In 1979 there was a lethal Anthrax Leak in Sverdlovsk, Russia. The outbreak of the disease resulted in 94 people becoming infected, 64 of whom died over a period of six weeks. The Soviets denied it was a leak but eventually American researchers confirmed its origin. Boris Yeltsin all but admitted to it in 1992 by confirming the Biological Warfare program the Soviets long denied existed.

The 21th Century started ominously with the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent Anthrax letters that were sent out to newsrooms and sitting senators. One detail that is hardly dwelled upon even though it raises some very serious questions about those letters is that the strain of Anthrax dubbed the Ames Strain was only available in a few highly secured labs in the United States. This particular strain was traced to a US government lab by a Northern Arizona University microbiologist named Dr. Paul Keim. After scientific testing it was determined that the anthrax originated somewhere near Ft. Detrick, Maryland, a lab that is notorious for its work with biological agents.

The 21st century biolab leak party was just getting started though because just 2 years later in late August 2003 we had the first known laboratory acquired SARS-CoV-1 infection in Singapore. This is just after the first emergence of SARS-CoV-1 on the world stage that caused an epidemic resulting in more than 700 deaths, mostly all in Asia. A 27 Year old graduate student contracted SARS-CoV-1 while studying West Nile virus at a BSL-3 lab in Singapore. A paper entitled “Laboratory-Acquired Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome” meticulously breaks down his case study and proves the lab origin of the infection.

That same year in December we had yet another leak of SARS when a senior scientist in the Institute of Preventive Medicine at the National Defense University, who had been working on a government-commissioned project to study SARS, visited a military lab in Taipei, Taiwan and tested positive. Luckily this particular leak was contained quickly and did not result in any death but in the end 37 people in Taiwan perished from the virus in 2003.

Two more leaks Occurred in China a year later in April 2004. The Scientist reported “We suspect two people, a 26-year-old female postgraduate student and a 31-year-old male postdoc, were both infected, apparently in two separate incidents,” Bob Dietz, WHO spokesman in Beijing.

In 2013 the FBI was referred to a case of missing virus at Texas biolab. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention referred to the FBI the case because the laboratory lost five vials of a deadly Venezuelan Guanarito virus. The virus is said to have a fatality rate between 10-20% and causes hemorrhagic symptoms similar to Ebola. Once again, luckily no one was infected and another potential crisis was once again averted.

Finally in 2014 we had another incident involving SARS. A French lab somehow lost more than 2,000 vials containing fragments of the deadly SARS virus, the one that killed nearly 800 people in a 2003 epidemic across four continents. Dr. William Schaffner who is a former President of National Foundation for Infectious Diseases ominously said at the time:

“It reminds us that each and every lab must have rigorous safety procedures,” Schaffner said. “People must be trained, and there has to be good supervision.”

Despite the government, media, and academia denials and downplaying, lab leaks do happen and they happen often enough for it to be a serious consideration in regards to COVID. I would argue given the evidence of past leaks, this scenario is far more likely than the wet market theory which hasn’t produced a single shred of credible evidence after over 3 years. Again, there are many more incidents that have occurred over the years that I could not include but they are easily found if you search them out online.

Our Governments and media expect the world to collectively suspend disbelief that a virus escaped a lab 20 miles away from the wet market that just so happened to be studying the same virus that started the pandemic. Instead they label the idea a right-wing racist fever dream, a biblical level of gaslighting with no end in sight. The absurdity of it all is truly a sight to behold.

These historical lab leaks highlight the necessity for stringent safety procedures, rigorous training, and robust supervision in research facilities worldwide to prevent further tragedies. As you know by now the White House only recently decided to stop all funding of research at WIV, a welcome decision but that doesn’t mean there are not other labs throughout the world being used for dual-use research into bioweapons.

The fact that the NIH found it perfectly acceptable to partner with a Chinese Lab that is undoubtedly tied to the Chinese Communist Party, a supposed foe, to conduct Gain of Function Research aka Bioweapon Research, alone should rattle the public to its core.

In part two I will delve into the history of coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology , the cast of characters and the political climate that facilitated it.

