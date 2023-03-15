This is done by taking a conservative approach when recommending medicines, especially experimental medicines. Nonetheless every single institution tasked with protecting this extra vulnerable group, publicly made policy statements recommending the covid injections for that extremely important subset of society.

The CDC says its fine and dandy.

COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people aged 6 months and older.

The American Colloege of Obstetricians and Gynecologists made it even simpler for you to understand.

COVID-19, Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Breastfeeding: Answers From Ob-Gyns

I was surprised the NHS actually acknowledged biology to be honest but they are certainly gung-ho about the vax.

Pregnancy, breastfeeding, fertility and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine were even kind enough to give you 5 extremely scientific reasons to inject you and your baby.

Information for Pregnant People & Families

And finally the Academy of Breast Feeding Medicine, they stop short of an explicit recommendation but downplay the risks and cite a dubious understanding of the scientific evidence related to risk, essentially all of these institutions follow the same tune.

ABM STATEMENT Considerations for COVID-19 Vaccination in Lactation

Here is what they say as if it is the gospel:

“The vaccine is made of lipid nanoparticles that contain mRNA for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein; the mRNA sequence only encodes this protein. These particles are injected into muscle, where the nanoparticles are taken up by muscle cells. These muscle cells then transcribe the mRNA to produce spike protein. The spike protein made by the cell stimulates an immune response, protecting the individual from COVID-19 illness”

Well then I guess its settled then, we might as well plunge a novel technology that hasn’t even been tested, into thousands of pregnant women’s arms because we want to protect them from a virus with an IFR of .23% in adults and a virtually 0% IFR for babies.

It’s taken up by the muscle.

This is a trope that all regulatory agencies have used to dismiss concerns that the LNP travels to other parts of the body. So does it just get taken up by the muscle?

According to this study from 2015, no it makes it’s way through the placenta and can induce trophoblast apoptosis.

Nanoparticles can cross mouse placenta and induce trophoblast apoptosis

Trophoblast - a layer of tissue on the outside of a mammalian blastula, supplying the embryo with nourishment and later forming the major part of the placenta.

Apoptosis - the death of cells which occurs as a normal and controlled part of an organism's growth or development.

In case you didn’t surmise Trophoblast Apoptosis isn’t a good thing.

“Our findings suggest that nanoparticles can cross the placenta and be taken up by fetal organs. Certain concentrations of carboxylate-modified polystyrene nanoparticles may be cytotoxic to trophoblasts, which could alter placental function.”

They continue:

“Nanoparticles of different chemical natures, different sizes, and different quantities that transfer across the placenta and enter fetal circulation are well regulated by mechanisms such as simple diffusion, active transport, phagocytosis, and endocytosis [15].”

“The human placenta cellular barrier at the maternal–fetal interface are formed by trophoblast and endothelial cells.”

In Conclusion: “In the present study, we demonstrated that carboxylate-modified nanoparticles ranging from 20 to 500 nm in size can cross mouse placenta and be distributed in various fetal organs.”

I know what you are thinking, “but we are dealing with a specific nanoparticle a “lipid nanoparticle” to be exact, so it may not cross cross various cellular barriers”. I wish that was the case but it is not.

As you can see in the schematic below its designed explicitly designed to bypass these barriers.

A Schematic Representation of Extra-and Intracellular Barriers for mRNA Delivery

If you are interested in learning more about the history of LNP and mRNA development this paper is a great resource.

Delivering the Messenger: Advances in Technologies for Therapeutic mRNA Delivery

As I mentioned the lipid nanoparticle is designed specifically to penetrate the blood brain barrier, you know that barrier that protects the brain from environment hazards, pathogens, bacteria, viruses and medicines. It was initially designed to be used in gene therapies and as a way to deliver chemotherapy for brain tumors.

Lipid Nanoparticles: A Novel Approach for Brain Targeting

Studies have proven that ENMs (engineered nanomaterials) that can cross or bypass the blood–brain barrier and then access the central nervous system, carry the potential of neurotoxicity.

The neurotoxicity induced by engineered nanomaterials

The authors also state that Engineered Nano-materials can also cause various types of DNA damage.

These types of evaluation were never done in the Pfizer safety and efficacy trials, not just for pregnant women, but for everyone. At the very least, if they were, we are not privy to the results and they weren’t included in the safety studies provided to FDA used as a basis for granting the Emergency Use Authorization. Therefore, it is impossible to know whether the vaccine is safe in this in this regard. Pfizer did not prove the safety of the nano-lipid delivery system for the brain, nervous system, other organs and pregnant women. Let that sink in.

We were told ad nauseum that the injection would stay at the injection site. Why is that when it was known since the inception of lipid nanoparticle delivery systems that they enter the systemic circulation and can find their way to many end points.

In the following picture you are looking at a lengthwise section of a mouse that was sacrificed in order to understand the bio-distribution of LNP’s.

The whitest areas represent the highest concentrations of the excipient and LNP at 1 hour, 48hours, and 168 hours. I am not sure where the injection sites was on these mice but I am pretty sure the LNP didn’t stay at that site. This was known in 2014.

Here is a screenshot of their conclusion in this study to add further understanding.

Link to paper:

Biodistribution and Metabolism Studies of LNP-formulated Internally [3H]-labeled siRNA in Mice.

This is how studies are supposed to be conducted, understanding bio-distribution and the kinetics of the LNP and its payload is of utmost importance. Especially if you intend on putting said substance into everyone on earth’s body. So here is the question, if Moderna, Pfizer, Regulators,Academics, Medical establishment and everyone else responsible for foisting this onto the world, knew LNPs and their subsequent payload, the mRNA can reach all the systems of the body and cross the blood brain barrier why are they continually insisting it cannot? It is inconceivable that these institutions and the research scientists they employ were not aware of the studies referenced here.

So why are they telling us without reservation that its safe for everyone on earth, including pregnant woman and even brand new little babies? Why indeed.

