Marks was Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Again this man oversaw the entire vaccine portfolio, including the warp-speed rollout of experimental mRNA shots.

He’s now “retiring.” But not before writing a bizarre love letter to Pharma.

Here it is for reference:

Marks opens by calling the FDA staff the “most devoted to protecting and promoting public health.”

This is the same FDA that tried to seal Pfizer’s trial data for 75 years.

Forced by court order to release it.

Source:

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/paramount-importance-judge-orders-fda-hasten-release-pfizer-vaccine-docs-2022-01-07/

He brags about Operation Warp Speed and says it “markedly reduced morbidity and mortality.”

Problem: The real-world data doesn’t support that.

Israel—one of the most jabbed nations—saw massive surges in 2021.

Source:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2114228

Here is some further reading on the topic of efficacy and breakthrough infections:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109072

Marks praises a “flawless” mpox (monkeypox) response in 2022.

Quote: “A flawless response helping to facilitate the rapid control of the mpox epidemic…”

Flawless? Even his peers say it was an utter failure.

Source:

https://t.co/5749crmbLA

He even invokes George Washington, Salk, Sabin—claiming vaccines “saved millions.”

Quote: “The application of the remarkable scientific advances of Drs. Salk and Sabin’s vaccines led to the elimination of polio…”

But ignores that Infectious disease was already plummeting due to sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions.

You really should read this report that originally appeared in Milano Memorial Fund Quarterly/Health and Sociology.

Clearly Peter Marks has ignored it.

Full Report:

https://us.sagepub.com/sites/default/files/upm-assets/129062_book_item_129062.pdf

He then drops a favorite line: “Vaccines are safe and effective.”

Meanwhile, vaccine injury reporting systems lit up post-rollout:

VAERS hit record levels of harm while EudraVigilance (EU) showed over 2 million suspected injuries.

Sources:

https://openvaers.com/covid-data

https://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html

He warns that some people are “advancing concerns on the adverse health effects of vaccination.”

Translation: Dissent = dangerous.

No engagement with whistleblowers or critics just moral panic.

How did they treat these guys?

I highly recommend viewing both of these videos.

This is common practice by the pharmaceutical industry and the bought and paid for public servants.

Source:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/cdc-blocks-testimony-vaccine-whistleblower-medical-malpractice-case-2/

Then he drags out the Texas measles outbreak, blaming it on public mistrust.

But mistrust isn’t irrational—it’s earned.

From the BMJ:

“Science is being suppressed for political and financial gain. Covid-19 has unleashed state corruption on a grand scale, and it is harmful to public health.1 Politicians and industry are responsible for this opportunistic embezzlement.”

Source:

https://t.co/F5c4Pd2qVC

Marks repeatedly uses emotional blackmail:

“Not trusting vaccines = danger to national security.”

This is the language of authoritarianism, not science.

He boasts that under his leadership, the FDA approved 22 gene therapies.

Have a look:

Source:

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/cellular-gene-therapy-products/approved-cellular-and-gene-therapy-products

Never mind stories like this, just push it through and worry about the consequences later when the damage has already been done.

How comforting right?

Source:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/07/22/fda-gene-therapy-elevidys/

The mRNA platform is a bioengineering Trojan horse—pushed with no long-term safety data.

The plan? mRNA for flu, RSV, HIV, cancer, you name it. Your body is the beta test.

Moderna’s mRNA pipeline includes 30+ products.

Source:

https://www.modernatx.com/en-US/research/product-pipeline

He says his goal was “truth and transparency.”

This from a man who approved a product whose clinical trial data had more redactions than the Warren Commission report.

Sources:

https://icandecide.org/pfizer-documents/

The most revealing line?

“It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.”

Even Peter’s getting nervous.

This reads like a martyr’s exit letter: “I served the science, but the barbarians are at the gate.”

You didn’t serve science, Peter. You served Pfizer, Moderna, and the bureaucratic Leviathan. The public doesn’t distrust vaccines because of “conspiracy theorists.”

They distrust them because the officials lied. Repeatedly. And got caught.

Full Report:

https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Biden-WH-Censorship-Report-final.pdf

Science isn’t about worship. It’s about skepticism.

Peter Marks is resigning not because he failed, but because his narrative is failing.

And they know it.

Now the gaslighting begins:

“You’re the danger.”

“Trust us.”

“The science is settled.”

But never an apology. Never accountability. Just more coercion dressed as compassion.

Peter Marks may be gone, but the machine he helped build still runs. It must be dismantled so this poisoning of humanity ceases. The question is, will RFK Jr. follow through?

Time will tell.

