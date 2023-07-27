“We were just following protocols”

That is the phrase that we are going to be hearing a lot of in the future. It’s reminiscent of what the German doctors said during the Nuremberg trials. This phrase will be used un-ironically by the majority of our medical establishment when the truth about what they did finally gets seared into the publics consciousness.

This is an inevitability, a crime of this scale cannot be swept under the rug, especially in that age of instant communication. Much like the National Socialists, there will be attempts at denials, gaslighting and accusations but they will be to no avail. Too many families exist that can corroborate what I am about to tell you. Too many indignities suffered, not even given basic human respect, forced to watch their loved ones die while sitting in a baron hospital parking lot over FaceTime. Assured that it’s “for their safety and the safety of others”. Too many families have the documentation of the rigid protocols imposed on their loved ones, leading to their death. It’s a travesty inflicted on so many humans that the truth cannot be denied.

This program was started with a letter sent to Hitler in 1939. A loyalist had inquired directly to Hitler to ask if he could euthanize his own son who was born with blind, subject to convulsion and exhibited mental disabilities. The letter intrigued Hitler and he sent his own physician Dr. Karl Brandt to investigate further.

Brandt confirmed the situation to Hitler and the order was given to kill the boy with a lethal injection. The cause of death on his birth certificate read, “heart weakness”.

A Photograph of Brandt

This death was the basis for Aktion T4 and it was set in motion September 1st, 1939. This is the authorization letter.

The program established the creation of the Reich Committee for the Scientific Registering of Hereditary and Congenital Illnesses. Bureaucratic-speak for a death panel. Every baby born was to be inspected by an official with a report issued that stated the physical condition. If 2 strikes were given by the official, this was enough to have the baby taken away under the guise of receiving medial attention and then murdered with a combination of luminal and morphine. This method was the most humane method. The other specialty was gradually starving the children to death, it was labeled as the most peaceful and natural ways to die by a psychopath doctor named Hermann Pfannmüller.

The book Death and Deliverance: 'Euthanasia' in Germany, C.1900 to 1945, detailed an account of the abject horrors inflicted on innocent children.

This is one of the most chilling quotes I’ve read in a long time. “As he displayed the child around like a dead hare, he pointed out, with a knowing look and a cynical grin, “This one will last another two or three day.”

I write this brief background so you, the reader can really get a sense of the evil. These are horrors that if told to us without documentary proof, most of us would never accept as true and yet they are true. So if doctors and nurses could be so cruel and inhumane once in history, they certainly could be again. Especially if their actions were sanctioned, celebrated, promoted and compensated by the State along with their peers. As I take you through the following story, keep alive the thought of the Aktion T4 and the cruelty it subjected innocent people to. All under the guise of what’s best for society.

Amazing Grace

This is Grace Schara, a 19 year young woman who many believe was killed due to misconduct of the medical staff at the hospital she was admitted to after a positive COVID diagnosis.

Grace, who had Down syndrome was a high functioning, rambunctious young lady, loved by everyone she encountered for her big smile and even bigger heart. Sadly, Grace is one of many lives ended due to a set of guidelines put in place by the CDC that incentivize protocols via payments if followed exactly.

Not only that, if Doctors follow the recommendations, the are immune from liability. The following is an excerpt provided by the Congressional Research Service that explain how it works.

“To encourage the expeditious development and deployment of medical countermeasures during a public health emergency, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to limit legal liability for losses relating to the administration of medical countermeasures such as diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines." This action was taken on February 4, 2020. "Under the HHS Declaration and its amendments, covered persons are generally immune from legal liability (i.e., they cannot be sued for money damages in court) for losses relating to the administration or use of covered countermeasures against COVID-19. The sole exception to PREP Act immunity is for death or serious physical injury caused by ‘willful misconduct.’" This authority precludes state statutes.”

Key word there: Willful This one word affords Doctors who follow protocols the plausible deniability they need to be exonerated of wrong doing. Why would a doctor need any kind of immunity from liability if their first priority was truly caring for the patient and to do no harm?

Let’s read part of the Hippocratic Oath all of these doctors swore upon when receiving their medical license. “I swear that, according to my ability and judgement, I will keep this Oath and this contract: “To hold him who taught me this art equally dear to me as my parents, to be a partner in life with him, and to fulfill his needs when required: to look upon his offspring as equals to my own siblings and to teach them this art, if they shall wish to learn it, without fee or contract; and that by the set rules, lectures, and every other mode of instruction, I will impart a knowledge of the art to my own sons, and those of my teachers, and to students bound by this contract and having sworn this Oath to the law of medicine, but to no others. I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgement, and I will do no harm or injustice to them.”

The oath continues further but you get the idea. DO NO HARM or INJUSTICE. After Grace’s death, her family filed a complaint to the hospital administrators. The key points are provided below you can understand the treatment she was subjected to.

The Complaint Reads:

The hospital staff put Grace in restraints, without permission and without attempting alternatives, when she wanted to get out of bed to use the bathroom her last morning. Jessica (Grace’s Sister) overheard them say, "the family isn’t going to like this." The doctor kept Grace on Precedex, for a week, when the package insert says the maximum use should be 24 hours. We were told she was on the minimum dosage to allow her to sleep. Even more troubling is he increased this dosage by 7X the day she died – following a back-to-back (within three minutes) dosage of Lorazepam! The nurses would not prone Grace. This position is a known benefit for patients with COVID Pneumonia; the doctors’ notes suggested proning multiple times. The doctor did not place nutrition as a high priority until Grace’s last day. Grace ate off the menu the first and second day and I spoon fed her under the Bipap mask the third day. After I was escorted out(Grace’s dad was forced to leave because of the pushback he was giving the nurses and doctors), nutrition was on the back burner. The doctor’s reports referenced Grace having Down Syndrome, every day, although not relevant to the care she should have received. We were pushed 5X to put Grace on a ventilator, even though she was improving. Her oxygen saturation was holding, and she was in good spirits. Was the goal to work through a COVID protocol vs. care for her? Improper communications with Grace present: a) the first ventilator conversation was with a doctor and nurse, in Grace’s room, stating she will most likely die if put on a ventilator; b) the head nurse, who insisted I be escorted out, verbally bashed me in front of Grace. Grace’s heart was broken –she was sad when I gave her a hug before leaving with the guard. (This was the last time her Father saw her alive. The doctor’s reports questioned our family’s character for: a) not being vaccinated ("I think the patient would not be here if she had been fully vaccinated"); b) being Christian (negative reference to a Christian concert we attended); and c) not subscribing to their hospital protocols ("they followed the Front-Line Doctors misinformation campaign and placed her on ivermectin and multiple other vitamins"). There was no resuscitation attempt after administering 2 mg morphine, after Grace’s stats started dropping. Right before the stats started dropping, Jessica noticed Grace was getting cold and asked for help. No one would help and instead said, "there’s nothing more we can do for your sister." We believe the medication timeline shows the hospital set this situation up so Grace had no chance to recover. The package insert requires a nurse be present, with a reversal drug, when any morphine is used. That was not done, and the morphine was improperly administered with an IV push vs. drip. When I, Jessica (Sister), and Cindy(Mother) cried out for the nurses to use reversal drugs, they just stood at the nurses’ station and in the hallway, outside Grace’s door, watching – a few stating, "She’s DNR." Strangely, an armed guard was also outside the room during this ordeal.

A timeline of Grace’s Last Day. Look at the amount of drugs they gave her. These drugs in combination are lethal, especially if the way they are administered and the protocols related to care are ignored.

Grace was issued a Do Not Resuscitate order without the consent of her parents and as you read, she was restrained against her will for wanting to use the restroom. The nurses and doctors had made a decision, a decision that is not theirs to make. That Grace was not going to live. This is a flow chart of the protocols that led to Grace’s death.

To add insult to injury the state of Wisconsin sent a letter to the family letting them know how sorry they were for their loss and that they were eligible for a $9000 funeral expense reimbursement through FEMA since Grace was considered a COVID death. Her mother was quoted as saying “we don’t want your blood money”.

A copy of the letter sent to Grace’s Mom Cindy

How many families were essentially paid off with this FEMA Funeral Fund? I confirmed the FEMA funeral expense amount here, there is up to $35K available to families.

Here is a flyer explaining the program.

This document is a breakdown of the average hospital payment received per covid-19 hospitalizations, with severity distribution. It is estimated that a patient who goes through the approved protocols and ends up dying after being put on a ventilator, it worth around $100K in reimbursements for the hospital. “States such as Minnesota, Nebraska and Montana, which the pandemic has touched relatively lightly, are getting more than $300,000 per reported COVID-19 case.”

Link to this article: https://kffhealthnews.org/news/furor-erupts-billions-going-to-hospitals-based-on-medicare-billings-not-covid-19/

Here are two more cases of hospital malfeasance, just to establish the pattern. Thousands more match this same pattern. Although I am sure all of those involved with deny it.

Valerie

This 58 year old mother presented to the hospital with difficulty breathing. Upon running some tests it was determined that she has an acute kidney issue. Add this to the fact that she also had COPD. Once admitted, the Dr. Immediately recommended Remdesivir, despite the known effects on the kidney’s and liver. Within 24 hours of starting it her oxygen levels dropped and kidneys began to fail. Valerie had grown distrustful of the treatment and began to demand she be allowed to leave.

She even called 911 but the hospital deemed her unruly and sedated her. Her son got a lawyer involved to exercise his “right to try” ivermectin and high dose vitamins but they denied the request. She was malnourished at this point but then decided to put her on a ventilator and her son was refused visitation because he was considered “aggressive”. As it often the case, she passed away shortly thereafter.

Diona

Diona was very anxious about getting covid from all the media reports and one day wasn’t feeling well. She was having typical flu like symptoms but insisted on going to the hospital. There she didn’t test positive and was sent home with some steroids. A couple days later she experienced shortness of breath and her oximeter fell below 97, this was the level her doctor said was the danger zone and she convinced her very reluctant son to call an ambulance.

At the hospital she tested positive. She was put on oxygen and started an antibiotic but then they were abruptly stopped in favor of you guessed it, Remdesivir. At this point she wasn’t receiving proper nutrition and her oxygen levels began to fall. Her son discovered that she had been put on morphine because she was anxious after noticed her texts were not normal. She wasn’t given any vitamins or minerals, just morphine and Remdesivir prior to her being placed on a ventilator against her sons wishes.

He then demanded a list of medications she was on because he had a bad feeling she was deteriorating quickly. What he learned shocked him. The attending nurse said in addition to Remdesivir and morphine she was also on Baricintinib, Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan, and Precedex. All of these drugs together while on a ventilator are extremely immunosuppressive and detrimental to breathing. They refused anyone being allowed to be there physically with her until she suffered a heart attack. By that time it was too late and she passed away.

Notice a pattern? Remdesivir is administered, oxygen levels go down, oxygen is started along with and arthritis medication like Baricintinib that can actually significantly increase infections and cause heart failure which I’ll address shortly. The condition worsens until the patient is put on a ventilator where they have to be anesthetized with Precedex.

All the while being malnourished and given little fluids or vitamins, as well as drugs like morphine that further hinders breathing. Patients are forced to go through this alone with little human contact and eventually succumb to the toxic mixture of chemicals and inhumane treatment.

The Protocols

This is the treatment protocol for hospitalization giving by the CDC.

No corticosteroids unless oxygen is needed. If deemed “high risk”, immediately put on poisonous Remdesivir, which cost $3120 per patient. If conventional oxygen is needed then corticosteroids can be given along with Remdesivir. If oxygen needs increase along with the infection, baricitnib or tocoilizumab are added to the mix. These are arthritis medications with serious side effects that include “increasing the risk that you will get a serious infection, including severe fungal, bacterial or viral infections that spread throughout the body” At this point also adding an anti-coagulant like heparin. 6.If a ventilator is needed a sedative like Precedex is given along with all the other drugs. If needed morphine or another pain killer may be added as well.

This is a screenshot from the guidelines showing the progression.

The treatment guidelines even mentions the fact that these combinations of drugs can be harmful. “The benefits outweigh the potential risks.”

Here is a link to the nearly 500 page document issued for treatment guidelines if you’d like to read it yourself: Coronavirus Disease 2019 Treatment Guidelines

Another screenshot showing the dangers of Baricintinib. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out this with remdesivir which is known to cause renal failure and a immunosuppressant steroid along with arthritis medication that increases infections and your risk of heart failure, could be a very dangerous combination for anyone. Especially someone who is already in a fragile state.

There is even a warning that you run the risk of developing lymphoma or life threatening heart problems.

All of this taken together brings this to an uncomfortable conclusion. The isolation, the strict protocols of dangerous treatments, the money attached to all of this and the legal immunity add up to a design to harm and profit from it.

These stories of people I’ve provided are just a drop in the bucket, thousands of families have experienced similar fates. Hospitals fighting tooth and nail to not allow the “right to try” medicines, even ignoring court orders, and calling the police on concerned family members. These are not isolated incidents, they happen all over North America and Europe.

This didn’t even touch on the horrors that occurred in nursing home here and abroad. The use of Midazolam on the elderly, euthanizing aka killing them and the issuance of DNR orders without consent as if these people are animals who just needed to be culled. It’s inconceivable and unconscionable that society sits back and buries it’s head in the sand while this occurs.

I know many reading this will be offended by that conclusion, especially the doctors and nurses who followed these protocols, and to them I ask, why are you just following one size fits all protocols for human beings? Can you honestly say, you’ve kept your oath?

s someone’s life worth you keeping your job? Are you that spineless and arrogant that you can’t stand up to these god forsaken administrators and government agencies? Before 2020 any time what happened in Germany was discussed, people would matter of factly say “that could never happen again”.

Well, it has and if you were a part of these ungodly protocols, you helped it happen again. It was the Doctors and Nurses who were first to sign on to the genocide in Germany, never forget that fact. These totalitarian murderous protocols and the money attached need to be abolished and if this doesn’t convince you, then you’re on the wrong side of history. Don’t be surprised when you are called to the witness stand one day to explain yourself.

“I was just following protocols” isn’t going to be an acceptable excuse.

