Shadow Armies Are Waging an Invisible War on Us All
My latest article published at The Last American Vagabond
Hello beautiful people, I thought you may be interested in my latest article kindly published by The Last American Vagabond, a terrific site that has been a force in the alternative media for years. It is truly an honor to have my writing featured there.
This article has been a labor of love because I truly believe it is imperative for the citizens of not only America but all over the world understand how our perceptions of reality are being manipulated daily on a scale never before seen. It is a long read but I hope you will find it valuable and help spread the word to friends and family members.
Access it here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/shadow-armies-are-waging-an-invisible-war-on-us-all/
I would also like to thank all of you for subscribing, my readership is growing and I am heartened by the support and kind words you all send me.
I hope you will consider becoming a paid subscriber so that I can continue doing this and hopefully expand my coverage of the important issues of our day. I’ve include a year end 50% off for a year offer below. If you are so included just click the link below. Again thank you.
I’m just trying to follow the freedom fighters know you don’t know anything about the media, so I don’t know if you get these post or not, on X platform there is only one is bringing the really truth trying to save the people from the disasters it’s coming with my suspension I can longer warn anyone, so Josh be careful and keep up the fight
You are the only freedom fighter left in Josh. You’re gonna have to keep it up they threw me out of Twitter. I was getting too close to the truth exposing what you’ve been trying to do without explanation I get to see some stuff under read only I’m quite disappointed there is no freedom of speech only freedom as long as the CEOs their staff approves it keep up the good work