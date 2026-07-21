We The Free

We The Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
5d

Lorraine Smith

Lorraine’s Newsletter

Applied I F Limited , Non-Political Forensic Investigation into Voting Integrity at U.K. General Election held on 07 May 2015 and SINCE , the Electoral Commission Corrupted Its Own Voting Count Model which has 3 Primary Vote Categories Missing which is NOT Compliant with Electoral Acts and Allows Ghost Votes to be Added on an Industrial Scale , nor indeed , is it Compliant with the Electoral Commission Own Voting , " Count Model for Counting Officers , " which the Electoral Commission produced in 2010 to Regulate Elections and used up until November / December 2014 , the Electoral Commission by Corrupting Its Own Voting Count Model has caused a Constitutional Crisis , making the House of Commons and Unelected House .

How to Check Your Vote

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/crux-votegateuk-legal-proof-of-5-voting-categories/

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.

Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Murder and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.

The day after the Referendum Election 2016 to Leave or Remain in the EU , The Society of Local Authority Chief Executives ( SOLACE ) , stated on their website , they were not going to abide by the Election Result .

A Supreme Court Judgment states Referendums are NOT Legally Binding ?

Therefore the Referendum Election which was held in 1975 , to become part of the Common Market , is also NOT Legally Binding ?

WHO/EU/NATO/IMF/WEF/NWO are NOT Compliant with The Great Charter of Liberties 1215 , 1297 etc ; The Seventeenth Century Doctrine " Law Fundamental " , which cannot be tampered with as long as their remains a kingship , The Hippocratic Oath , The Nuremberg Code 1947 and The Geneva Protocol ?

Fixed Term Parliament Act 2011

Our late Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II , had the right to Prorogue Parliament , no court in the land could overturn that right , which is why certain cases were thrown out and not heard , in the Royal Courts of Justice.

A person has the right to petition?

General Elections should be held on the first Thursday in May , beinging with the year 2015 , and every five years after .

A General Election should have been held on the first Thursday in May 2020 , however the Acting Government mandated a lockdown or was it a locked up ?

There was brick gate , party gate and curry gate , where these cases heard without fear or favour ?

A General Election should have been held on the first Thursday in May 2025 , those who make the Acts should abide by the Acts , it Remains to be Seen , this does not seem to be the case ?

With the introduction of digital ID passports, and the relentless attacks on Freedom of Speech , are we being treated more like prisoners , in our own Kingdom , meanwhile the open door policy and invasion of our shores by illegal immigrants continues ?

Due to the Electoral Commission Corrupting Its Own Voting Count Model , the Member of Parliament Elections , the Mayoral Elections , the Police and Fire Commissioners Elections , he Police Commissioner Elections , the London Assembly Elections , the Combined Authority Elections and the majority of the Local Wards and Parish Elections are " Null and Void " and " Ultra Vires, " thus we are in a Constitutional Crisis .

Go in Peace as Light awakens the Truth .

Reply
Share
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
6d

wireless phones are more intrusive and more of a threat on privacy than Flock camera's (even though I do not agree with the placement of Flock cameras)!! People should be protesting what companies like T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Ring Cameras, Alexa, are doing to your privacy way more than Flock cameras!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 We The Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture