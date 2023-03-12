At least that is what you are supposed think happened. Meet Stephane Bancel. He is the CEO of Moderna and now a Billionaire because of it. He joined Moderna in 2011 when it was a fledgling startup who just so happened to be receiving piles of government funds to develop their revolutionary mRNA technology.

Stephane Bancel, former CEO of Moderna.

Where did he work prior to Moderna? He was CEO of BioMérieux a French multinational biotechnology company. His tenure there was from 2007-2011.

BioMérieux Headquarters

What is BioMérieux known for? Designing and constructing BSL-4-Labs. Labs that are said to have the highest level of security because they house the worlds most deadly pathogens.

What specific lab did Bancel assist is designing and constructing?

You guessed it. The BSL-4-Lab in Wuhan China that was studying coronaviruses and conducting gain of function research just before a novel coronavirus was said to be discovered circulating in Wuhan.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology

Scientific American had this to say about it back in 2017:

“The Wuhan lab cost 300 million yuan (US$44 million), and to allay safety concerns it was built far above the flood plain and with the capacity to withstand a magnitude-7 earthquake, although the area has no history of strong earthquakes. It will focus on the control of emerging diseases, store purified viruses and act as a World Health Organization ‘reference laboratory’ linked to similar labs around the world.”

“It will be a key node in the global biosafety-lab network,” says lab director Yuan Zhiming.”

That worked out well.

“The Chinese Academy of Sciences approved the construction of a BSL-4 laboratory in 2003, and the epidemic of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) around around the same time lent the project momentum. The lab was designed and constructed with French assistance as part of a 2004 cooperative agreement on the prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases.”

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/china-to-permit-lab-poised-to-study-worlds-most-dangerous-pathogens/

Well we know how that turned out. They didn’t prevent or control infectious diseases, they engineered them to be more infectious to humans via gain of function research that was approved by Saint Anthony Fauci. As a way to work around the moratorium on GOF imposed by Obama. A BioMérieux newsletter boasts of the welcoming Mr. Xi Jinping to their laboratories in France during a state visit. A nice cozy relationship by the looks of it.

https://www.institut-merieux.com/wp-content/uploads/Presse-Telechargements/Lettre_IM_7/Lettre-IM-7-EN.pdf

Once the virus had been discovered in Wuhan, the WIV curiously decided it needed to wipe its public virus database from the internet and “renovate”.

“Shortly after the WIV took its public virus database off the internet in September 2019, the lab announced a contract competition to renovate its air conditioning system for approximately $606 million.“

The announcement was later redacted from the Chinese Ministry of Finance website, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin first noted.

https://www.politico.com/amp/news/magazine/2021/03/08/josh-rogin-chaos-under-heaven-wuhan-lab-book-excerpt-474322

More on the labs air circulation system renovation here. I’m sure the timing was yet another coincidence.

https://news.yahoo.com/wuhan-lab-air-circulation-systems-135007775.html

Let’s look at another miraculous coincidence that was discovered just last year by a team of researchers and published in the scientific journal Frontiers.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fviro.2022.834808/full

This study which found that Analysis of the original Covid genome found the virus shares a sequence of 19 specific letters with a genetic section owned by Moderna, which has a total of 3,300 nucleotides. It was patented in 2016.

The daily mail did a story on this that raised a lot of eyebrows but was immediately dismissed as yet another “quirky coincidence” by critics.

The researcher said that “there is a one-in-three-trillion chance Moderna's sequence randomly appeared through natural evolution.”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10542309/Fresh-lab-leak-fears-study-finds-genetic-code-Covids-spike-protein-linked-Moderna-patent.html

Yes I’m sure a one in three trillion chance is a “quirky coincidence”.

I wander who those researchers claiming this work for and why they would characterize a “one in three trillion chance” as more than likely coincidental. I guess we will never know.

So to recap. Moderna’s current CEO who now is a billionaire because of Moderna and formerly CEO of the French biotech company BioMérieux who coincidentally (there’s that word again) partnered with the Chinese to design and over see the construction of the Wuhan BSL-4 Wuhan Lab.

The very same lab that is accused of being the source of the novel coronavirus that has been used to upend the entire world and destroy the rights of everyone.

Moderna also just so happened to patent a DNA sequence that was recently discovered to be a part of the same virus.

As I said i’m sure that the probability of all of this being a complete and utter coincidence is very high so you should probably go back to your lives and not give this any thought.

Just don’t forget to to sign for your Moderna and Pfizer boosters every 6 months forever.