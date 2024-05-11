They are calling it "proactive vaccinology" - designing vaccines before new pandemic threats emerge.

This is what CIA/NIH sponsored EcoHealth Alliance has been doing for years and are still doing all over the world. Seeking out “pathogens of pandemic potential” in order to profit massively when they help develop a vaccine for what they find/create.

The new “vaccine” works by attaching proteins from different coronaviruses to tiny nanoparticles. When injected, this is supposed to train the immune system to recognize and attack shared features of coronaviruses.

No mention about the toxic LNP or the m1Ψ and its potentially deadly repercussions. Or the potential that it could cause fertility issues on a Mass scale.

The researchers said in tests on mice, the nanovaccine elicited antibodies against SARS-CoV-1 (from the 2003 SARS outbreak), even though that virus was not included in the vaccine.

The nanoparticle platform as they call it, makes the vaccine relatively simple to manufacture at scale compared to other universal coronavirus vaccines in development.

They say if proven “safe and effective” in humans, the vaccine could be stockpiled in advance to enable rapid deployment in the early stages of future coronavirus outbreaks, potentially preventing them from becoming global pandemics. Just like the last one?

The researchers say this proactive approach of building vaccines in advance against virus families with pandemic potential could provide a major boost to “global health security”. However, they lament the regulatory pathways that need to be carved out for this “new paradigm”(of mass experimentation on the public)’still need to be established.

As if the COVID fiasco didn’t already do that. Remember when “nano vaccines” were conspiracy theories? Yeah they never were and this has always been the plan. Injecting nanotechnology into humanity.

Based on the research paper, the scientists are using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver plasmid DNA (pDNA) encoding the HexaPro version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a vaccine against COVID-19 variants of concern.

Specifically, they screened a library of LNPs encapsulating barcoded DNA to identify the top performing LNPs for intramuscular DNA delivery. The lead LNP formulation was then used to encapsulate the pDNA vaccine, referred to as LNP-HPS (lipid nanoparticle encapsulated HexaPro spike plasmid DNA) in the study.

They call it a “Nanocage” and they are never going to stop finding ways to poison humanity in the name of “Global Health Security”, this ensures they can do it in perpetuity.

One of my sharp eyed followers noticed a company whose name caught his eye called SpyBioTech under the “Ethical Considerations” section of the study so I ran a quick search on them.

Of course the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation is involved.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded SpyBiotech a grant of $4,094,561 in November 2022 to further develop its SpyVector vaccine platform technology. The grant supports using SpyBiotech's "plug and display" technology to design a broadly cross-protective coronavirus vaccine.

The company's vaccine platform is based on a proprietary protein "superglue" technology called SpyTag/SpyCatcher which binds antigens to vaccine delivery platforms in a way that minimizes risk and enhances immunogenicity and efficacy.

SpyBiotech has raised a total of $41.59 million in funding so far, with the latest being a $32.5 million Series A round in February 2021 led by Braavos Investment Advisers. Other investors include Oxford Sciences Innovation, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and the UK Government's Future Fund.

The company's lead vaccine candidate is against human cytomegalovirus (HCMV), with clinical studies planned to begin in 2022. It also has a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that is being developed in partnership with the Serum Institute of India.

So have no fear, the very same people who brought you the COVID fiasco are on the case again, pumping millions into research for viruses that don’t exist………yet.

Sources:

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240508/New-Quartet-nanocage-vaccine-shows-promise-against-coronavirus-variants.aspx

https://www.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/may/06/scientists-create-vaccine-potential-protect-against-future-coronaviruses

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8730377/

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2022/11/inv-042470

https://vaccinenation.org/technology/spybiotech-granted-funding-for-spyvector-platform-project/

https://thebusinessmagazine.co.uk/technology-innovation/oxfords-spybiotech-secures-4m-grant/

https://www.pharmiweb.jobs/article/about-spybiotech

Read the study for yourself here:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-024-01655-9.pdf

Leave a comment