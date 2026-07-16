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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Jul 17

The reason why Erica G Schwartz refused to talk about Flu Jabs is she knows they weaken immunity.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/rear-admiral-erica-g-schwartz-comes

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 17

'trump' wants her.

so in fact big pharma wants her.

for make no mistake: trump is just a bought and paid for actor...

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