If you want to know what you can do to mitigate exposure to infectious/hazardous agents you don’t ask a doctor or rely on the advice of a talking head on MSNBC, you ask an Industrial Hygienist.

They specialize in identifying, evaluating, and controlling environmental factors in the workplace that may cause health or safety risks to employees. They ensure safe working conditions by assessing hazards like chemicals, noise, and ergonomics. This also includes biological hazards, including infectious agents.

The troubling part of this is that the CDC and HHS knows this and they know it quite well considering they published a 792 page book on it entitled “The Industrial Environment —It’s Evaluation & Control” and that was way back in 1973 mind you.

The Industrial Environment – its Evaluation and Control

They also published the graphic you see showing that masks is at the very bottom of the hierarchy of controls, meaning they are the least effective. How do they know they are least effective? Because they have studied the issue thoroughly both prior to and after C19.

We are once again seeing the covidian cult emerge to let everyone know it may be a good idea to mask up old buddy ole pals. Which will inevitably turn into “if you don’t wear a mask your grandparents might die” of course. They uniformly deny the science surrounding masks and their inability to protect anyone from viruses, yet anyone without lying ideological eyes knows they are bullshit and you don’t need studies now to show that because the entire world lived it for 3 years.

To all of you people who can’t let the mask go, clinging to it like a filthy bacteria filled pacifier, the results are in folks, take the L. Really, it’s getting extremely creepy and honestly it’s a sign of a weak, fearful mind if you wear it and if you wear it alone outside or in your car it’s a sign of a disturbing psychopathy and you should probably get that checked out.

Since our leaders and their faithful followers insist on trying get the COVID band back together, I thought it would be a good time to do a follow up on my original mask thread and further add to the mountain of evidence showing they are worthless. Something that anyone with non-ideological eyes has seen for years. You’d think this would be obvious because if they worked to stop viral transmission, wait for it, they would have worked!

If you still insist on wearing your adult pacifier after reviewing the evidence I provide here that is your right but just know you are doing yourself and society as a whole a major disservice by perpetuating this charade.

Ask yourself this, if the government has known for decades that masks do not prevent viruses from spreading through a population and are the least effective control on the hierarchy that they created, why do they continue to lie about it? I’ll tell you why, to perpetuate FEAR so they can control you, that’s why.

In 1840 Dr. William Farr made the observation that epidemic events rise and fall in a roughly symmetrical pattern and this principle was coined “Farr’s Law”. In essence, the number of cases will increase more rapidly than linearly at first, then peak, and finally decrease at a similar rate to which it arose. It's a principle that has been used in epidemiology to predict the progression and decline of infectious diseases.

That is exactly what researchers did in September 2020 and they presented their findings in a paper published in PLOS ONE entitled “COVID-19 pandemic and Farr’s law: A global comparison and prediction of outbreak acceleration and deceleration rates”. Of course they were ignored but their predictions have held true and Farr’s Law has once again proven correct.

Study Link: COVID-19 pandemic and Farr’s law: A global comparison and prediction of outbreak acceleration and deceleration rates

Again, until very recently, the CDC did not believe masking stopped infectious diseases, this paper entitled “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings—Personal Protective and Environmental Measures”published on the CDC website in 2020 concluded:

“In our systematic review, we identified 10 RCTs that reported estimates of the effectiveness of face masks in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza virus infections in the community from literature published during 1946–July 27, 2018. In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks (RR 0.78, 95% CI 0.51–1.20; I2 = 30%, p = 0.25).”

Study Link: Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings—Personal Protective and Environmental Measures

“Facemask against viral respiratory infections among Hajj pilgrims: A challenging cluster- randomized trial”

This large-scale cluster-randomized controlled trial (cRCT) from 2020 sought to assess the effectiveness of facemasks against viral respiratory infections. They found they did not reduce rates of diseases:

“Clinical symptoms and laboratory results were analyzed by ‘intention- to-treat’ and ‘per- protocol’. A total of 7687 adult participants from 318 tents were randomized: 3864 from 149 tents to the intervention group, and 3823 from 169 tents to the control group. Participants were aged 18 to 95 (median 34, mean 37) years, with a male to female ratio of 1:1.2.” “Overall, respiratory viruses were detected in 277 of 650 (43%) nasal/pharyngeal swabs collected from symptomatic pilgrims. mCommon viruses were rhinovirus (35.1%), influenza (4.5%), and parainfluenza (1.7%).”

“In the intervention arm, respectively 954 (24.7%) and 1842 (47.7%) participants used facemasks daily and intermittently, while in the control arm, respectively 546 (14.3%) and 1334 (34.9%) used facemasks daily and intermittently.” “By intention-to-treat analysis, facemask use did not seem to be effective against laboratory-confirmed viral respiratory infections (odds ratio [OR], 1.4; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.9 to 2.1, p = 0.18) nor against clinical respiratory infection (OR, 1.1; 95% CI, 0.9 to 1.4, p = 0.40). Similarly, in a per-protocol analysis, facemask use did not seem to be effective against laboratory-confirmed viral respiratory infections (OR 1.2, 95% CI 0.9–1.7, p =0.26) nor against clinical respiratory infection (OR 1.3, 95% CI 1.0–1.8, p = 0.06).”

Study Link: Facemask against viral respiratory infections among Hajj pilgrims: A challenging cluster- randomized trial

Yet another article from May 2020 published by NEJM states the following:

Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era

“A mask alone will not prevent health care workers with early Covid-19 from contaminating their hands and spreading the virus to patients and colleagues. Focusing on universal masking alone may, paradoxically, lead to more transmission of Covid-19 if it diverts attention from implementing more fundamental infection control measures.....[i.e., Engineering Controls]. It is also clear that masks serve symbolic roles. Masks are not only tools, they are also talismans that may help increase health care workers’ perceived sense of safety, well-being, and trust in their hospitals. Although such reactions may not be strictly logical, we are all subject to fear and anxiety, especially during times of crisis. One might argue that fear and anxiety are better countered with data and education than with a marginally beneficial mask”

Article Link:Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era

After submitting to political pressure the author in June 2020 wrote a letter to the editor that said, “We strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.”

Compare this statement to their statements in the article and you be the judge if they were being sincere in their politically motivated letter. I feel this is evidence of just how corrupt and politicized our scientific institutions have become. Notice they didn’t retract anything they said in their paper, they just endorsed the newfound policies that were not based on the evidence they knew damn well existed prior to C19. They even repeat the complete lie that asymptomatic spread is a thing despite it never being a significant driver of disease spread in history. The authors should be ashamed of themselves for capitulating to such nonsense.

Remember when they were trying to justify masking because they are said to protect you from droplets which they claimed was the the primary means of transmission?

A paper by PNAS in February 2022 found the exact opposite. Although they try their damndest to obfuscate this fact through laborious language the facts are revealed within if you have the patience to read through it. Here are a few key quotes.

“Our finding that the proportion of small respiratory droplets [the majority of particles exhaled in all subjects” “There may be an elevated risk of the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by way of the very small droplets that transmit through conventional masks and traverse distances far exceeding the conventional social distance of 2 m.” “Exhaled aerosol numbers appear to be not only an indicator of disease progression, but a marker of disease risk in noninfected individuals.”

Here is a graph that simplifies the data in this study. As you can see 99.9% of COVID particles were found to be aerosols. There is a large percentage of society that believes that the method of transmission is still droplets and nothing could be further from the truth.

Study Link:Exhaled aerosol increases with COVID-19 infection, age, and obesity

SARS-CoV-2 Transmission among Marine Recruits during Quarantine

Study Link:SARS-CoV-2 Transmission among Marine Recruits during Quarantine

In a December 2020 study followed military recruits during quarantine. They were subjected to some of the strictest and consistent quarantine/social distancing measures one could find. Essentially these poor kids were treated like prisoners forced to participate.

“During the supervised quarantine, public health measures were enforced to suppress SARS-CoV-2 transmission All recruits wore double-layered cloth masks at all times indoors and outdoors, except when sleeping or eating; practiced social distancing of at least 6 feet; were not allowed to leave campus; did not have access to personal electronics and other items that might contribute to surface transmission; and routinely washed their hands…All movement of recruits was supervised, and unidirectional flow was implemented, with designated building entry and exit points to minimize contact among persons.“ “Our study showed that in a group of predominantly young male military recruits, approximately 2% became positive for SARS-CoV-2, as determined by qPCR assay, during a 2-week, strictly enforced quarantine. Multiple, independent virus strain transmission clusters were identified…all recruits wore double-layered cloth masks at all times indoors and outdoors.”

Study Link: Is a mask necessary in the operating theatre?

I found this study from 1981 that studies the effectiveness of wearing masks during surgery. I include this because a quip that if often used by covidians is “why don’t you ask a surgeon if masks work”, an asinine argument because they where masks to prevent infection of open wounds not to protect themselves from viruses. Interestingly this study found masks had no bearing on infection rate in the operating room.

“It would appear that minimum contamination can best be achieved by not wearing a mask at all but operating in silence. Whatever its relation to contamination, bacterial counts, or the dissemination of squames, there is no direct evidence that the wearing of masks reduces wound infection.”

Study Link: The surgical mask is a bad fit for risk reduction

In keeping with the theme of they knew prior to covid that masks do not protect from viral infection, this article entitled “The surgical mask is a bad fit for risk reduction” states:

“As recently as 2010, the US National Academy of Sciences declared that, in the community setting, “face masks are not designed or certified to protect the wearer from exposure to respiratory hazards.” A number of studies have shown the inefficacy of the surgical mask in household settings to prevent transmission of the influenza virus.”

Study Link: Mask mandate and use efficacy for COVID-19 containment in US States

Mask mandate and use efficacy for COVID-19 containment in US States

“We did not observe association between mask mandates or use and reduced COVID-19 spread in US states.”The US Center for Disease Control performed a study which showed that 85 percent of those who contracted Covid-19 during July 2020 were mask wearers. Just 3.9 percent of the study participants never wore a mask.”

This study used 5462 peer-reviewed articles and 41 grey literature records:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to critical shortages of medical-grade PPE. Alternative forms of facial protection offer inferior protection. More robust evidence is required on different types of medical-grade facial protection. As research on COVID-19 advances, investigators should continue to examine the impact on alternatives of medical-grade facial protection.”

Facial protection for healthcare workers during pandemics: a scoping review

Study Link:Facial protection for healthcare workers during pandemics: a scoping review

“There is moderate certainty evidence that wearing a mask probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of laboratory-confirmed influenza compared to not wearing a mask”

Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (The now infamous Cochrane review)

“The pooled results of randomized trials did not show a clear reduction in respiratory viral infection with the use of medical/surgical masks during seasonal influenza. There were no clear differences between the use of medical/surgical masks compared with N95/P2 respirators in healthcare workers when used in routine care to reduce respiratory viral infection.”

Study Link: Physical Interventions to interrupt our reduce the spread of respiratory viruses

Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks against influenza: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks against influenza: A systematic review and meta-analysis

I know what you are thinking, “well I wear an N95 and he is taking about surgical masks”. Sorry to break it to you I know you think that designer N95 or KN95 looks really cool and makes you feel smarter than everyone else but it doesn’t on either front, all it does is make you look like a hypochondriac human duck.

“The use of N95 respirators compared with surgical masks is not associated with a lower risk of laboratory- confirmed influenza. It suggests that N95 respirators should not be recommended for the general public or non high-risk medical staff who are not in close contact with influenza patients or suspected patients”

I know, I know but you were told N95’s and surgical masks protect you from viruses but once again, unless you insist on a religious like belief that they do, the evidence is clear. The only thing that masks are good for is to keep you in a constant state of fear and to signal to the other fearful that you are on their team.

I could go on providing you more studies that prove my point and even provide studies showing the harm that wearing masks for extended periods of time cause but I suspect, at this point, no amount of evidence can breakthrough the propaganda that has afflicted so many.

Just remember, there is no mask debate, only blind faith being perpetuated by those who have a mandate to protect us and that should be troubling to us all regardless of your politics.