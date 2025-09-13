Just something that has been on my mind.

————————————————————

A man is dead. He was shot and killed at a place where words should have been enough. His wife is a widow. His children will never see him again. This is the fact.

And yet people cheer. They laugh. They write jokes in the bright blue light of their screens. They clap for the bullet. They make the killing a kind of sport.

What does it mean? It means the heart has gone cold. It means the mind has lost its anchor. Once men knew that death was sacred. Even an enemy’s death. You bowed your head. You kept silent. Now death is a meme.

The ones who cheer do not see the body. They do not smell the blood. They do not hear the sound in the widow’s throat when she speaks. They sit far away and type. They do not know what life is because they do not know what death is.

A society that laughs at murder is a society that has lost its soul. It cannot love. It cannot grieve. It cannot honor. It can only consume. It takes even a killing and turns it into content.

There is no courage in this. There is no justice. Only rot. The men and women who cheer for death have emptied themselves. They are not free. They are slaves to their hate.

If this is what politics makes of us, then politics has become a sickness. If this is what freedom looks like, then freedom has been forgotten.

The bullet that killed a man has struck us all. It has revealed what many have become. A people who have forgotten reverence. A people who need to learn again that every man and woman, even the man or woman you hate, is a life. And when that life is taken, you do not cheer. You fall silent.

Leave a comment