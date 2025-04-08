The GATT, WTO, and NAFTA were not just bad policies, they were acts of economic treason. They sit at the core of nearly everything that has hollowed out America from the inside.

GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade), forged in the post-WWII glow of globalism, was marketed as a peacekeeping tool through trade. In practice, it laid the foundation for mass offshoring and the evisceration of American industry.

It later mutated into the WTO (World Trade Organization) in 1995, a supranational bureaucracy that imposed a so-called “rules-based order” favoring multinational corporations while undermining U.S. sovereignty. It gave unelected global panels the power to overrule American laws, all in the name of “free trade.”

Then came NAFTA, Bill Clinton’s crown jewel of betrayal in 1993. Touted as a job-creating miracle, it instead created a wasteland. The “giant sucking sound” Ross Perot warned of wasn’t hyperbole, it was prophecy. Entire manufacturing towns were gutted, wages collapsed, and the American middle class began its long descent into serfdom.

These weren’t just trade deals, they were coordinated demolitions. They prioritized Wall Street, global banks, and corporate monopolies over workers, families, and the very idea of national self-determination.

And both parties were in on it. Republicans and Democrats alike, greased by lobbyists and think tanks, rammed these treaties through with no serious public debate. No referendum. No real choice.

The final nail in the coffin came in May 2000 when the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4444, a bill to grant China Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR).

If you look at the graph you will see a steep decline in U.S. manufacturing jobs that begins around June 2000, a full year and a half before China formally joined the WTO. That wasn’t an accident, it was the market reacting to what was already a done deal behind closed doors.

U.S. corporations began ramping up plans to offshore production, banking on the fact that China’s entry into the WTO was now inevitable. Executives started shifting supply chains in mid-2000, leading to immediate job loss in American factories, especially in textiles, electronics, and consumer goods. This all coincided with capital investment flooding into China from U.S. firms eager to exploit dirt-cheap labor and totalitarian efficiency. An exploit they did.

The job destruction that followed wasn’t just predictable it was planned, applauded, and executed by a bipartisan alliance of globalist technocrats and corporate raiders.

The fallout? A destroyed industrial base. The rise of the fentanyl-fueled opioid genocide in the jobless void. Open borders to replace laid-off Americans with cheap labor and serve up a permanent underclass to the same corporations that offshored their jobs in the first place.

What came through those borders? Drugs. Human trafficking. Criminal syndicates. A tidal wave of social destabilization all traceable to the same traitorous policies that sold out the American people decades ago.

So as the talking heads lie, spin, and deflect, just remember how we got here, and what we’re actually fighting for.

Until these policies and the traitors who engineered them are torn out root and branch, the American republic will keep bleeding out. Our destiny, betrayed by men without principles.

I’ll leave you with a short clip of Ross Perot warning us all in 1992 while two wolves stood by and sneered with glee.

