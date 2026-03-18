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Bobby
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That is a very good article thank you. The truth is we all need an anchor, something we can trust in to know what is real or false. I believe in God I pray and listen to my Father God to help me sort out truth from fiction. To understand the why it is told. Information of all kinds can be used to benefit you, you learn you grow what direction is up to you. Influencers are everywhere, good and bad ones. The thing everyone needs to understand is who do you allow to influence your mind, heart and soul? Emotional responses are a weak way to guide your life by. Yet it is hard to avoid that reaction at times. That is why you need an anchor we are all like ships on a vast ocean there are dangers, there is beauty, there is darkness and light. We can sink, or swim if we get overwhelmed. Your anchor should always be stronger than your Enemy that wishes to destroy our harm. That is why you need to Know God, Fear God, Love God and believe in God with all you have, for God is our creator and gave us Jesus Christ his Son as our Savior. Who you trust depends on your survival in every way. God be with you all.

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