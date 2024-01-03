This is the last installment of a Three Part investigative series that delves into the documented history of lab leaks worldwide and the research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that, I contend, led to the pandemic that has upended our world. I will also examine the words and deeds of the individuals who through nothing but hubris, greed and abuse of power placed the future of our species in peril. It is my hope that even the most ardent skeptic of the “Lab Leak” theory will come away from this series with enough evidence to allow themselves to rethink their position and find the bravery to speak out. You can read the first two parts here: Part 1 & Part 2

Sending Out The Bat Signal

Anthony Fauci gave a speech at a conference in D.C. just a few days before Trump's inauguration. The conference entitled “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration” was held by the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security. This is a direct quote from Anthony Fauci’s speech which can also be viewed online:

“If there is one message that I want to leave with you today based on my experience is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,… but there will be a surprise outbreak”.

It sure doesn’t seem like very much of a surprise if Fauci was able to predict it with such certitude. Not to be misunderstood, he doubled down later in the speech.

“We will definitely get surprised in the next few years and so the thing we are extraordinarily confident about is we are going to see this in the next few years.”

In hindsight, Fauci's prescience is right up there with Nostradamus; he warned the incoming administration with “extraordinary confidence” that they would be presented with a surprise outbreak. I don’t believe I've ever used the phrase “extraordinary confidence” in any context, let alone in the context of a worldwide pandemic. The other aspect of this amazing prediction is that as far as I can tell, there wasn’t a representative from the incoming administration officially in attendance at this event. This begs the question, who was Fauci really warning then and why would he make such a brazen prediction if he truly didn’t have foreknowledge?

The very next month he wrote a follow up piece to his speech in Health Affairs again emphasizing the challenges the next administration will face and the risks to the world economy.

“One of the most important challenges facing the new administration is preparedness for the pandemic outbreak of an infectious disease. Infectious diseases will continue to pose a significant threat to public health and the economies of countries worldwide…….If history has taught us anything, it is that the new administration is likely to experience at least one infectious disease crisis of significance.”

Here we have Fauci Speaking directly to the Public Health world, reiterating his warning that a pandemic is imminent.

This is probably all just another one of those “quirky coincidences” right? How could the man responsible for funding the coronavirus gain of function research in China possibly know that a pandemic was less than 3 years away at the time? I apologize for the sarcasm but you can only uncover so many “coincidences”before it becomes extremely difficult not to be sarcastic. As far as coincidences go, we are far from finished.

In early January 2017, the World Economic Forum was holding its annual meeting in Davos. The elites attending discussed the shocking US election results and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivered the opening address, setting the tone for the conference. He remarked, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution is unfolding at an exponential rather than a linear pace." Directly naming the concept of the future Klaus Schwab incessantly talks about in which “we will own nothing and be happy”.

The other announcement in Davos that year was by Bill Gates who introduced The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) which was “ launched as the result of a consensus that a coordinated, international, and intergovernmental plan was needed to develop and deploy new vaccines to prevent future epidemics.” As luck would have it they wouldn’t have to wait long to spring into action and did exactly that during the COVID pandemic.

Just like Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates was warning the world about the inevitability of a future pandemic. In April, 2018 he penned “Ring the Alarm: The next epidemic is coming. Here’s how we can make sure we’re ready” on his site GatesNotes.com, a print version of a lecture he gave at the Massachusetts Medical Society April 27th.

In it he discussed the recent creation of CEPI as an important step toward preparedness and referenced a talk he gave at the Munich Security Conference that was shockingly prophetic:

“At the Munich Security Conference last year, I asked world leaders to imagine that somewhere in the world, there is a weapon that exists – or that could emerge – that is capable of killing millions of people, bringing economies to a standstill, and casting nations into chaos….The world needs to prepare for pandemics the way the military prepares for war. This includes simulations and other preparedness exercises so we can better understand how diseases will spread and how to deal with things like quarantine and communications to minimize panic.”

The world leaders wouldn’t have to imagine because in just 3 years they would be living it.

“A weapon that exists or that could emerge”, an interesting choice of words.

It was right around this time in March 2018 that Peter Daszak submitted a grant proposal to DARPA which was eventually rejected due to the risky nature of the proposal. In it Daszak proposes that with the help of his long time collaborator and coronavirus researcher Ralph Baric of North Carolina University:

“We will introduce appropriate human-specific cleavage sites and evaluate growth potential in [a type of mammalian cell commonly used in microbiology] and HAE cultures, referring to cells found in the lining of the human airway”

In an interview with The Intercept Stuart Newman, a professor of cell biology who directs the developmental biology lab at New York Medical College and who is also the founder of the Council for Responsible Genetics, said that grant proposal submitted by EHA confirmed:

“This is not like slightly stepping over the line, this is doing everything that people say is going to cause a pandemic if you do it.”

Predictive Programming

Starting in January of 2019 a classified joint exercise managed by Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Cadlec entitled Crimson Contagion was being conducted. This joint exercise, the largest ever conducted by HHS, ran 8 months until August 2019. It included the White House National Security Council, 19 Federal departments and agencies, 12 State governments, 74 local health departments, 15 tribal nations, 87 hospitals and over 100 healthcare and public health “partners”. The stated purpose of this massive undertaking was to test the capacity of the federal government and twelve states to respond to a severe pandemic of influenza originating in China.

The 70-page report issued at the conclusion of the exercise outlined the government's limited capacity to respond to a pandemic. States experienced "multiple challenges" requesting resources from the federal government "due to a lack of standardized, well-understood, and properly executed resource request processes," the report said.

The preparations for an imminent pandemic were just getting starting in 2019. Just 2 months after Crimson Contagion wrapped up the hypothetical scenario Bill Gates mentioned in Munich was being played out. His non-profit The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation along with the World Economic Forum collaborated on a simulation called “Event 201: A Global Pandemic Exercise”. Held at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, it simulated the emergence of a deadly novel coronavirus from, you guessed it, China. In the simulation it was named “nCoV-19” and you may recall the name initially given to the actual virus from China that sent the world into disarray was named 2019-nCoV, essentially the same name as the exercise gave it. What are the odds?

Event 201 was held on October 18, 2019, 3 months before the main event “COVID-19” emerged.

This wasn’t just some run of the mill pandemic exercise, it was the Super Bowl of pandemic exercises, it welcomed a who’s who of world public health including high ranking representatives of the CDC, the president of Global Development for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, former Deputy Director of the CIA, the Chinese CDC Director General, UN representation, a representative of a major media company (not disclosed), a financial officer from Singapore, the global safety officer from Johnson & Johnson, a former director of the Australian office of the prime minister and cabinet, the president of the UPS Foundation, corporate representatives from Marriott International, Lufthansa, Henry Schein, and Edelman.

A screenshot from the fictional newscast created for Event 201

Replete with a glossy high end fake news cast, the simulation lasted a full day and can be viewed on YouTube. One very telling observation is that although the group extensively talked about perception control, countering disinformation, and how to coerce the populace into taking new vaccines, the issue of personal rights and legal protections was never broached as a serious topic of discussion.

Another live table top exercise was conducted by Johns Hopkins, just over a year earlier in May 2018, it was entitled Clade-X. Held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. it built upon:

“Similar to findings from the Center's two previous exercises, Dark Winter and Atlantic Storm, key takeaways from Clade X will educate senior leaders at the highest level of the US government, as well as members of the global policy and preparedness community and the general public. This is distinct from many other forms of tabletop exercises that test protocols or technical policies of a specific organization. In addition, exercises like Clade X are a particularly effective way to help policymakers gain a fuller understanding of the urgent challenges they could face in a dynamic, real-world crisis.”

On April 12, 2020, Bill Gates said in an interview to the BBC, “Now here we are. We didn’t simulate this, we didn’t practice, so both the health policies and economic policies, we find ourselves in uncharted territory.”

This is a rather interesting choice of words considering that The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded the Event 201 mear months prior to the pandemic being declared.

The first “pandemic scenario” involving a coronavirus was in October of 2017 via a Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health report titled “The SPARS Pandemic, 2025-2028”. This extraordinary 89 page document presents:

“a hypothetical scenario designed to illustrate the public health risk communication challenges that could potentially emerge during a naturally occurring infectious disease outbreak requiring development and distribution of novel and/or investigational drugs, vaccines, therapeutics, or other medical countermeasures.”

In this scenario SPARS stands for St. Paul Acute Respiratory Syndrome, named after where the fictional scenario discovered the coronavirus, St. Paul, Minnesota. The novel virus started spreading throughout the country until the President invoked the PREP Act in order to start developing a new emergency use vaccine called Corovax along with a treatment called Kalocivir. Then the government has to contend with misinformation about the side effects of the vaccine and determine new communication strategies. Where did the “fictional virus” originate from? You guessed it again, China.

As if an 89 page report describing a “fictional pandemic” wasn’t enough, in 2020 just as the pandemic started another 32 page report with the same author was released in the obscure Journal of International Crisis and Risk Communication Research with a different subtitle, “The SPARS Pandemic 2025–2028:A Futuristic Scenario to Facilitate Medical Countermeasure Communication. As the subtitle suggests the paper is a primer on how public health authorities should mitigate misinformation and convince people to do what they tell them to do. It’s an amazing read with the benefit of hindsight and a report that has garnered almost no attention.

So once Trump is elected we have Fauci making pandemic predictions and Bill Gates doing the same while creating a worldwide pandemic preparedness coalition, CEPI. Then in the span of 3 years there are three pandemic simulation scenarios, two of which are in person with world public health officials present and the other being the largest the United State Government had ever conducted and spanned 8 months in 2019. Additionally two “SPARS” policy reports are published that detail how officials should respond to a pandemic should it occur. They are all conducted/published in the span of three years, all of them using a “fictional” coronavirus from China as the culprit. All of this just before a real pandemic happens with all of the same individuals playing key policy roles in how it played out.

“Follow The Science”

This public priming and messaging is occurring while gain of function research is reaching new heights and just when Trump takes office in November 2017, Daszek and Zheng-Li release another paper entitled: “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus”

They reported creating several chimeric viruses all made using transplanted RBDs (receptor binding domains)from bat SARS-like viruses which they collected over a span of 5 years from a cave in Kunming, Yunnan Province.

“Our previous studies demonstrated the capacity of both WIV1 and WIV16 to use ACE2 orthologs for cell entry and to efficiently replicate in human cells [17,18]. In this study, we confirmed the use of human ACE2 as a receptor of two novel SARSr-CoVs by using chimeric viruses with the WIV1 backbone replaced with the S gene of the newly identified SARSr-CoVs.”

In layman terms, in previous experiments, they found out that two types of coronaviruses, WIV1 and WIV16, can attach the S protein to the human ACE2, which allows them to enter the cell and make copies of themselves.

In their experiment, they were checking if two new types of coronaviruses can also attach to the ACE2 protein and enter cells. They then made a 'Frankenstein' virus (using parts from WIV1 and the new viruses) to test this. They found that the new viruses could also use the ACE2 protein to get inside cells. They were actively seeking SARS like coronaviruses from remote caves, then creating chimeric versions in order to infect human cells.

Given that these viruses would have never had the ability to infect human cells unless engineered to do so and despite what Tony Fauci and his army of acolytes insist upon, these were gain of function experiments. Experiments funded by the American taxpayer, conducted with limited oversight and in a lab controlled in large part by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In fact the Wuhan Institute of Virology was only audited once and that is only known due to a 2017 state department cable that was released showing there were serious concerns about its safety protocols and warning the government that they were researching bat to human infection pathways.

Since those cables I have not been able to find any proof that a subsequent physical site visit by officials ever happened.

Emails released via FOIA show NIH staff discussing the fact that EcoHealth Alliance ignored their requests for information related to WIV and they maintained they could not arrange a site visit. One visit since 2014 that hasn’t even been officially acknowledged by the USG doesn’t exactly instill confidence in the research and the ability of EcoHealth and by extension the USG to truly know what was going on at the WIV.

(a section from the letter NIH sent to EHA)

While all of this was occurring, The Federal Select Agent Program, a little known federal program tasked with tracking lab safety and chain of custody of “select agents” in America, released a 2018 report. In it they detailed all exposure events that occurred in 2018. They state, "In 2018, the Select Agent program received 8 reports of loss, and 193 reports of a release of a select agent or toxin.” That’s right, in 2018 alone, each month there was an average of 16 releases of a toxin or “select agent”, a category created by the government that encompasses infectious diseases.

It’s nice to know that the USG has a program to inspect sites where toxins are held but the irony is that FSAP does not have jurisdiction in China. This raises questions about the validity of the NIH to fund risky research; they ostensibly had zero oversight since it was located in a facility controlled by a communist government halfway around the world. It is well known in the Bio-Defense world that any research like the gain of function research at the WIV is considered “dual-use”, meaning both for defensive and offense measures.

By 2019 the gain of function research at the WIV was in full swing, as WIV was part of a $3.7 million NIH Grant titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” in collaboration with EcoHealth Alliance. This is the grant that was reinstated after being put on a “pause” to address safety concerns but eventually scrapped by the Biden Administration due to political pressure in 2023. The grant just happened to be studying how a coronavirus may jump to humans via gain of function experiments.

Here is one of the initial aims explained in the grant:

“Aim 3. In vitro and in vivo characterization of SARSr-CoV spillover risk, coupled with spatial and phylogenetic analyses to identify the regions and viruses of public health concern. We will use S protein sequence data, infectious clone technology, in vitro and in vivo infection experiments and analysis of receptor binding to test the hypothesis that % divergence thresholds in S protein sequences predict spillover potential.”

I reached out to Dr. Andrew Huff, former VP at EcoHealth Alliance, turned whistleblower, who published the best selling book “The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered The Biggest Lie In History”. I wanted to get his impressions on the HHS decision to reinstate the EcoHealth grant the time.

“Firstly, I completely agree with Congressman Morgan Griffith” Mr. Griffith stated: “It’s absolutely reckless that the NIH has renewed a grant for EcoHealth Alliance, given their negligence and the breach of their contract with the NIH on the coronavirus research done at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it is now believed likely that COVID-19 was the result of a lab incident at the Wuhan Institute….EcoHealth Alliance has not been contrite about their failures.”

Given Dr. Huff’s unique and close perspective of this situation, I wanted to hear some of his observations while working there:

“I was hired as a senior scientist and then was promoted to vice president at EcoHealth Alliance. While employed at EcoHealth alliance, I observed that the company had numerous ties to the people working in the intelligence community, at the White House during the Obama administration, and at the Department of Defense. Dr. Daszak also told me directly that he was working with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).” “Over the past few years, Dr. Daszak has been caught being deceitful on numerous occasions. While having numerous conflicts of interest related to the gain of function work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), he accepted and led the Lancet Commission's investigation of COVID's origin, which he later had to recuse himself from. He also has stated that EcoHealth Alliance did not engage in gain of function research, which was also proven to be false. According to Dr. Tom McGinn, a senior DHS official, Dr. Billy Karesh, EcoHealth’s Executive VP for Health and Policy, engaged in behaviors to mislead the DHS into believing that the emergence of SARS-CoV2 in Wuhan, China, was a bioterrorism event. Clearly, Dr. Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance cannot be trusted.”

What Dr. Huff and Congressman Griffith are referring to, is a January, 2023 Office of Inspector General report detailing the “deficiencies” in the relationship between the NIH and EcoHealth Alliance. The OIG found a breach in reporting protocols and oversight throughout the grant period from 2014-2020. It details the relationship between EcoHealth and WIV. As it turns out it was quite a cozy one:

“Based on our review of documentation that EcoHealth provided OIG, we found that EcoHealth officials met with WIV staff in person on at least 20 occasions between June 2014 and December 2019 and traveled to Wuhan, China, to meet with individuals from WIV at least annually during that time to discuss the research conducted under its subaward. EcoHealth staff told OIG that they engaged in frequent phone calls and email exchanges with WIV staff throughout the grant period until the time the grant was terminated in April 2020.”

In other words the NIH allowed EHA to be their eyes and ears in Wuhan, even though EHA had been evasive about the concerns raised by the State Department cables and refused to arrange an outside inspection of the facility.

I also reached out to Dr. Erik Stemmy who was the grant Program Officer at the NIH at the time and who has subsequently been promoted by Dr. Fauci for comment on these issues pertaining to grant oversight but as of the time of publication I have not receive a reply.

Under the Eco Health Alliance grants' auspices, Shi Zhengli co-authored yet another paper in 2019 that called for continued research into synthetic viruses and testing them in vitro and in vivo, it was called “Origin and evolution of pathogenic coronaviruses”. It contained this revelation:

“Recent serological investigation revealed the presence of antibodies against the SARSr-CoV nucleocapsid in humans living around a bat cave but who had not shown clinical signs of disease, suggesting that the virus can infect humans through frequent contact.”

This was in March 2019 and is the first time the world had confirmation that the virus had been detected in humans via blood analysis for antibodies.

In August 2019 another high security BSL-4 lab located in Fort Detrick, Maryland was being shut down. The New York Times reported that the CDC sent a cease and desist letter to the Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and ordered them to halt all operations and when asked as to why this happened simply cited “national security reasons. The timing of this is peculiar given that the world was heading straight into a pandemic in just a few months. Additionally, right around this time in September USMRID was preparing to open a new 835,000-square-foot building that now serves as its lead facility and the largest in the world.

(USMRID’s new research facility, the largest in the world)

There is one more event that happened just months before the first case of coronavirus was announced in Wuhan. On October 18th, the same day as Event 201 happened, the city of Wuhan held the Military World Games which is akin to the Olympics, only limited to service members. The games saw over 9,000 athletes from more than 100 countries competing, setting a record for the number of participants. Here we have thousands of military members from all around the world, as well as extremely large audiences for the events themselves, all in close proximity. Could there be a better way to spread a virus worldwide? Think about it, all of these servicemembers flew home to their respective countries on or around October 27th which is when the closing ceremonies happened.

A cluster of pneumonia from unknown origins first appeared in Wuhan in December although Regional newspaper reports suggest COVID-19 diagnoses in Hubei date back to at least November 17, 2019, suggesting the virus was already actively circulating when Chinese authorities enacted public health measures. The incubation period of SARS-CoV 2 can range from 5-14 days, now I am no epidemiologist but I think it is fair to infer there is a possibility that the virus could have been present and circulating during the Military Games given that its emergence falls in line almost perfectly with the purported incubation period. There is also evidence that the virus was spreading in America much earlier than the first official case was reported and the same has been reported in various countries worldwide.

Conclusion

Here we are more than 3 years since the entire world was turned upside down with what we thought to be fundamental rights all but eliminated under the guise of safety. All of the individuals I have covered still maintain with zeal that despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary the most likely origin of SARS-CoV-2 is “natural origin”.

A story that if to be believed, coincidentally, there is that word again, exonerates every last one of them from potential responsibility. If there is anything that governments of the world and their bureaucratic pawns detest more than anything, it’s taking responsibility for their actions.

I ask you to try and conduct a thought experiment, imagine you have been in a coma for the last 4 years and just woke up from your slumber. You have no prior knowledge of the pandemic, it is as if the world is like you left it in late 2018. Try and remove your emotion from this, step back mentally and attempt to view this as an objective observer.

Once awake, a family member walks you through this series, telling you the history of lab leaks and the fact that they are more common than generally recognized by the public, they tell you the virus is said to have originated from Wuhan, China wet market and that a high security lab exists that was studying the very same type of coronavirus just a few miles away from the market.

All the researchers associated with that lab have ties to NIH grants via Eco Health Alliance and the public health officials tasked with managing the response had been warning the world for years in great detail leading up to the pandemic, specifically about the threat of a coronavirus.

Every person involved has profited greatly from the research, pandemic response and subsequent “vaccines” and every single one of them all desperately want you to believe it is from a natural origin, as evidenced by their public comments.

Ask yourself, would an objective, reasonable person come to that conclusion if they didn’t have vested interests in that outcome? The denials, obfuscations, lies, gaslighting and diversions will continue unless people in our institutions, from a staffer to leadership, decide to grow a spine and reject this myth obviously created in order to avoid responsibility.

As of right now there isn’t a smoking gun and I seriously doubt there ever will be, but the compendium of evidence pointing to a lab leak helps to make up for that deficiency. That is, if we are being honest with ourselves and each other. It is high time our institutions, government agencies and media outlets try some honesty themselves, that is, if they truly believe in democracy.

It is imperative that we as a species learn the truth about this because the future of our species may very well depend on it.