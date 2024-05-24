Playback speed
Dr. Morens Goes To Washington

It Did Not Go Well
Josh Walkos
May 24, 2024
2
Transcript

If you haven’t been following what has been going on in Washington lately boy do I have a treat for you.

I put together a Supercut of Dr. David Morens, NIAID Senior Scientific Advisor & Tony Fauci's right hand man, having his incriminating emails read back to him by congressmen and congresswomen. It is a rare bipartisan dress down in this hyper polarized climate and worth every minute.

I would love to hear what you think of the what he said in the incriminating emails and whether or not you think this could be the start of the Dam breaking. Enjoy.

If you would like to watch the entire hearing and watch him squirm, it can viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/jGxSlW0NrB4?si=sH_WmSR5MhK-AKkC

