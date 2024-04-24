VIDEO: 20 Years Ago Dr. David Graham Exposed Merck

While doing some research on the Merck Vioxx scandal I came across this video and decided to share it on X (formerly Twitter). It has almost 300K views now and growing so I thought why not post it on WTF for the subscribers who may now follow me on X? Trust me it is worth your time, there are a few insights that really put into focus just how bad things were at the FDA 20 years ago. From our seat in 2024 I think we can agree not much has changed.

I know I haven’t had a lot of content for you lately but fret not, I have been working on an article about the new RSV vaccines and another about our lovely global censorship apparatus.

Here is what I posted and if you would like me to continue cross posting some of the things I post on X please comment below to let me know.

Dr. David Graham is an American epidemiologist who played a critical role in highlighting the risks associated with the painkiller drug Vioxx (rofecoxib), marketed by Merck & Co. In the end the drug would be recalled but not until an estimated 60K people had died from taking it. It was the biggest pharmaceutical company scandal ever at the time in 2004.

Leave a comment