VIDEO: A Brave New World

I have been reading about the history of the United Nations for a future article and I came across this 1958 Interview between Mike Wallace and Aldous Huxley. The benefit of 65 years of hindsight really makes Huxley’s word chilling in their accuracy.

One thing to keep in mind when considering what he says is that this wasn’t just some Science Fiction writer, he is the brother of Julian Huxley, founder on UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

This organization sounds benign but it was created with express purpose of implementing a worldwide eugenics program. If you are unfamiliar with its history or that of eugenics this may come across a bit crazy but it is indeed true. You still don’t believe me do you? Ok, ok let me provide it to you.

The screenshot below is taken directly from the founding document of UNESCO. Called “UNESCO: It’s Purpose & It’s Philosophy”, written by Sir Julian Huxley himself, he does not mince words.

“Thus even though it is quite true that any RADICAL EUGENIC POLICY will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for Unesco to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is UNTHINKABLE may at least become THINKABLE.”

You can read the full 1946 document here:

https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000068197#:~:text=Its%20main%20concern%20is%20with,the%20peoples%20of%20the%20world

Has the unthinkable become the thinkable?

I mention this to add context to Aldous’ words in the interview. You will hear him mention the “population problem” within 2 minutes into the interview, decrying the fact that too many people are being born. Just 6 years later the UN would form the “Population Council” a eugenics organization by a different name. Under the guise of “family planning” it was tasked with slowing population growth, especially in “developing countries”.

There is a lot more to this story which I will get to in time but this is a good primer and the interview provides valuable perspective on how the elites think.

Let me know what you think below and thanks for reading/watching I hope you find this as fascinating as I do.

Leave a comment