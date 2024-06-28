My Interview w/ Author Nick Bryant

Nick Bryant is an activist and writer. His writing has often focused on the plight of disadvantaged children in the United States. He's been published in numerous national journals, including the Journal of Professional Ethics, Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology, he co-authored America’s Children: Triumph or Tragedy, addressing the medical and developmental problems of lower socioeconomic children in America.

He also was the first to publish Epstein's "Black Book" on the internet via the now defunct Gawker in 2015. The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and New York magazine have reported on his investigation into the Epstein child trafficking network.

Nick has also spoken about child trafficking at several conferences, including the International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation’s international convention and the Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation Global Summits that are sponsored by National Center on Sexual Exploitation. He received the International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation's 2022 Therese O. Clemens Advocacy Award.

He is also the author of 4 books that will be the topic of the conversation tonight, the aforementioned America’s Children: Triumph or Tragedy, Confessions of a DC Madam, The Franklin Scandal A Story of Powerbroker, Child Abuse & Betrayal and his most recent The Truth About Watergate.

Finally he is the Director of Epstein Justice a 501c3 dedicated to getting justice for the victims of Epstein and his depraved network. You can learn how to get involved and support his work via the link below.

https://epsteinjustice.com/home

I hope you enjoy this interview as much as I did and help spread the awareness by sharing this. I apologize if the audio isn’t the best, this interview was conducted via X Spaces and I had to rip it in order to post elsewhere.

