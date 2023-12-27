We The Free

Misinformation Kills
According to Dr. Jonathan Stea and a "study" he cites as evidence but a closer look at the details reveals an attempt to ruin the careers of dissident…
  
Josh Walkos
7
The FDA Just Fast Track Approved a New Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Treatment (TIL) Called Amtagvi for Advanced Melanoma
It's the first approval of its kind for skin cancer, potentially opening the floodgates for a new generation of treatments but at what cost?
  
Josh Walkos
2
Interview with Josh Walkos
On Vaccination, Revolving Doors, New World Religion, Protective Stupidity and more.
Published on Lies are Unbekoming  

April 2024

VIDEO: 20 Years Ago Dr. David Graham Exposed Merck
And in the progress revealed to the world just how bad things were at the FDA
  
Josh Walkos
2
12:27

March 2024

Merck Roulette
A look at the data used to approve Gardasil
  
Josh Walkos
4

February 2024

January 2024

Mandating Madness: The U.S. Military’s Avoidance Strategy to Silence Whistleblowers
Humans often shy away from confronting unsettling truths about themselves or their surroundings. This behavior can be likened to an alcoholic in denial…
Published on Wrong Speak Publishing  
VIDEO: CDC Under Oath
Casey Hannan, CDC oral health director Admits under oath they have no evidence that Fluoride is beneficial to infants and that they have no safety…
3
11:52
Vaccination Has Become A Neo-Religion
Replete with symbols, sacraments and saints and if you don't believe me, become a heretic by criticizing anything about them with colleagues, friends or…
  
Josh Walkos
10
Enter the Wuhan Clan
Part 3: Predicting the Pandemic Paradigm
  
Josh Walkos
4

December 2023

A Bonus For Paid Subscribers
Just a little something to say thank you for backing me
  
Josh Walkos
2
The Drug Sacrificing the Health of a Generation of Children
Despite its troubling past that is laden with corruption, it continues to be used off-label.
Published on Wrong Speak Publishing  
